Ice hockey: Solent 8 Raiders 4

Raiders import Jan Marcilis (pic Nikki Day) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders slipped to a fourth successive defeat in National League Division One South on Saturday.

Solent had claimed an 8-2 win at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre a week earlier and opened the scoring eight minutes into the return through Richard Facey.

Raiders were back on terms just 42 seconds later through Ewan Hill, assisted by George Gell and Matt Hamilton, but then lost Jan Marcilis to a tripping penalty.

Solent's Mark Pitts was binned for roughing, but Raiders could not make their power play count and then saw Callum Burnett called for hooking.

And the home side made use of their extra man to regain the lead through Drew Campbell, as they dominated the shot count 19-9 in the opening period.

Solent lost Dan Lackey to a holding penalty early in the middle session, before Ralfs Circenis and Marcilis picked up cross-checking and late hit penalties at the same time.

And Raiders had Sam Austin called for slashing as the penalty box officials were kept busy.

Facey converted on the power play to make it 3-1, but Lackey was given minors for slashing and abuse of official with five minutes on the clock, giving Raiders a power play chance of their own.

Hill was hit with a kneeing penalty during the advantage, to see the teams back at even strength, and Facey completed his hat-trick to make it 4-1.

Raiders hit back as Marcilis scored, assisted by Burnett, and Devils were then caught with too many men on the ice, giving the visitors another power play oppoortunity around the game's midway mark.

Although they could not capitalise, Raiders made it a one-goal game with five minutes left in the period as Marcilis claimed his second goal of the night, with Matt Brown picking up the assist.

However, Devils quickly moved 5-3 up as Mitch Murray netted, before Pitts was called for interference.

But Raiders then lost Donald Campbell and Gell for hooking and tripping respectively, to give the hosts 90 seconds of 5-on-3 to end the period and Murray made them pay with his second to open up a three-goal gap heading into the final period.

Raiders killed off another interference penalty against Austin after the restart, but fell further behind when Circenis netted Solent's seventh goal with 10 minutes left in the match.

They hit back soon after through Brown, assisted by Austin, but Alex Murray had the last word with Solent's eighth goal with less than two minutes remaining.