Ice hockey: Solent 8 Raiders 3

PUBLISHED: 20:00 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:00 15 February 2020

Raiders defenceman Matt Hamilton (pic Nikki Day)

Archant

Understrength Romford Junior Raiders fell to defeat at high-flying Solent in National League Division One South on Saturday.

Raiders travelled with only 11 skaters and goalie Jacob Stoodley and face-off was delayed due to some running repairs.

And although Ralfs Circenis was binned on a roughing penalty after just 18 seconds, Solent took the lead with barely three minutes gone through Alex Murray.

Circenis doubled the advantage in the sixth minute and after failing to capitalise on an elbowing penalty against Ben Lock, Raiders conceded twice more in the last two minutes of the opening period, in which they were outshot 17-8, as Richard Facey and Drew Campbell made it 4-0.

And Circenis added a fifth early in the middle session, before helping to set up Mark Pitts for Solent's sixth goal of the night.

Latvian Circenis completed his hat-trick just past the game's midway mark, but Raiders replied through captain Sam Roberts, assisted by Ross Cowan and Tommy Huggett.

Circenis made it 8-1 in the 48th minute but was called for roughing in the closing minutes as teammate Murray picked up a hooking penalty.

And Raiders converted on their power play chances through Huggett, who was assisted by Jan Marcilis and Ewan Hill and then Hill and Roberts, to claim two late consolation goals.

The two sides meet again in a quick return fixture at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday.

