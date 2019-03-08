Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ice hockey: Slough Jets 9 Raiders 4

PUBLISHED: 20:16 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:16 16 March 2019

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett (pic John Scott)

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders found National League Division Two leaders Slough too hot to handle, but gave them a fright on Saturday.

The visitors claimed the bragging rights in the opening period, building a 3-0 lead to suggest a shock might be on the cards.

But Jets hit back with nine unanswered goals, inspired by player-coack Lukas Smital’s nap hand, to maintain their four-point lead over Solent at the top of the table.

Raiders took the lead in the sixth minute through Brandon Webster, assisted by Tommy Huggett and Ewan Hill.

And although they lost Sam Austin on a 2+10 penalty for boarding they doubled their lead through Hill then went 3-0 up as Huggett found the net.

The second period was only 11 seconds old, though, when Sean Norris hit back for Slough, with Smital adding a shorthanded second inside two minutes.

Harry Harcup levelled things up in the 26th minute, with Smital grabbing his second goal of the game just over a minute later to put Jets ahead.

And Smital completed his hat-trick in the 33rd minute, with Samuel Talbot completing a six-goal period for the home side with 18 seconds left on the clock.

The final session was only seven seconds old when Smital claimed his fourth goal of the evening and when Sam Roberts was called for hooking, Slough went 8-3 up on the power play as Daniel Rose netted.

A string of penalties followed with no further addition to the scoreline for over 10 minutes until Smital made it 9-3 with his fifth.

And although Raiders had the final word, with a goal from Dan Hitchings in the closing seconds, it was little consolation.

They will hope to bounce back when they welcome Bracknell Hornets to Romford’s Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre for their final home game of the season on Sunday (5.30pm).

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Jodie Chesney vigil: Harold Hill park is turned purple as hundreds pay their respects to Jodie Chesney

Hundreds of people gathered at Amy's Park in Harold Hill tonight at a vigil to remember teenager Jodie Chesney. Photo: Mark Sepple

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Thousands expected to attend vigil in memory of Jodie Chesney tonight

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Jodie Chesney vigil: Harold Hill park is turned purple as hundreds pay their respects to Jodie Chesney

Hundreds of people gathered at Amy's Park in Harold Hill tonight at a vigil to remember teenager Jodie Chesney. Photo: Mark Sepple

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Thousands expected to attend vigil in memory of Jodie Chesney tonight

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice hockey: Slough Jets 9 Raiders 4

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett (pic John Scott)

Ice hockey: Raiders 7 Peterborough 6

Brandon Ayliffe in action for Raiders against Peterborough (pic John Scott)

Late Marks goal helps Hornchurch to win at Potters Bar

Sean Marks of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham storm back to win seven-goal thriller

West Ham United's Mark Noble scores his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Romford stung by Basildon despite Woodward goal

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists