Ice hockey: Slough Jets 9 Raiders 4

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders found National League Division Two leaders Slough too hot to handle, but gave them a fright on Saturday.

The visitors claimed the bragging rights in the opening period, building a 3-0 lead to suggest a shock might be on the cards.

But Jets hit back with nine unanswered goals, inspired by player-coack Lukas Smital’s nap hand, to maintain their four-point lead over Solent at the top of the table.

Raiders took the lead in the sixth minute through Brandon Webster, assisted by Tommy Huggett and Ewan Hill.

And although they lost Sam Austin on a 2+10 penalty for boarding they doubled their lead through Hill then went 3-0 up as Huggett found the net.

The second period was only 11 seconds old, though, when Sean Norris hit back for Slough, with Smital adding a shorthanded second inside two minutes.

Harry Harcup levelled things up in the 26th minute, with Smital grabbing his second goal of the game just over a minute later to put Jets ahead.

And Smital completed his hat-trick in the 33rd minute, with Samuel Talbot completing a six-goal period for the home side with 18 seconds left on the clock.

The final session was only seven seconds old when Smital claimed his fourth goal of the evening and when Sam Roberts was called for hooking, Slough went 8-3 up on the power play as Daniel Rose netted.

A string of penalties followed with no further addition to the scoreline for over 10 minutes until Smital made it 9-3 with his fifth.

And although Raiders had the final word, with a goal from Dan Hitchings in the closing seconds, it was little consolation.

They will hope to bounce back when they welcome Bracknell Hornets to Romford’s Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre for their final home game of the season on Sunday (5.30pm).