Ice hockey: Slough Jets 7 Raiders 5

PUBLISHED: 20:18 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:18 26 October 2019

Jan Marcilis netted a hat-trick for Raiders against Slough Jets (pic Nikki Day)

Archant

Romford Junior Raiders were left empty handed after an entertaining National League Division One South contest with second-placed Slough Jets on Saturday.

Raiders had slumped to a 13-4 defeat at Oxford City Stars six days earlier, but only 35 seconds had been played when Vilius Krakauskas put the visitors ahead, assisted by Tommy Huggett and captain Sam Roberts.

Jets hit back to level through Matt Jordan after nine minutes and then moved in front soon after as Sam Talbot scored an unassisted shorthanded goal.

And Harry Hatfield put the home side 3-1 up inside the final two minutes of the first period, before Jan Marcilis replied with a delayed penalty goal, with just over two minutes of the middle session played.

Slough moved 4-2 up just 42 seconds later as Talbot grabbed his second goal of the night, but Marcilis made it a one-goal game once more, assisted by Donald Campbell before the midway mark.

And it was all square less than three minutes later as Marcilis completed his hat-trick, after Huggett and George Gell had combined.

That set up an intriguing final period and Raiders got their noses in front for the second time on the night midway through the session when leading scorer Huggett netted on a power play.

The lead did not last long, however, as Lewis English levelled less than two minutes later, with Juha Lindgren putting Jets 6-5 up just 31 seconds later.

Talbot completed his hat-trick with just under six minutes remaining to open up a two-goal cushion, which was how it finished.

Raiders return to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre to play host to Solent Devils on Sunday (5.15pm), hoping for a big home crowd at the only home fixture of the weekend with the senior Raiders away in Bracknell.

