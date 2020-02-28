Sports Journalists' Association helps Tom Wilson Memorial Fund

Lisa Wilson with Tom's Baton and Jim Rosenthal at the British Sports Journalism Awards Archant

The Sports Journalists' Association raised £1,500 for the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund at the 2019 British Sports Journalism Awards this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A pair of category one tickets for England's Euro 2020 clash with Croatia on June 14 were raffled on Monday, with a collection also held.

You may also want to watch:

Lisa Wilson was invited to the event, along with daugher Pippa, and gave a short speech before presenting the 'Scoop of the Year' award to the Daily Mail for their story about Saracens breaching the salary cap.

"Since my husband Graham wrote his last article reporting on the tragic loss of his own son, we are doing our best to keep Tom's memory alive and raise awareness of the benefits of organ donation," she said.

"Tom's Baton, a beautiful art sculpture, was presented to Transplant Sport to encourage discussion and awareness."

For more information visit tomwilsonmemorialfund.co.uk.