Search

Advanced search

Sports Journalists' Association helps Tom Wilson Memorial Fund

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 February 2020

Lisa Wilson with Tom's Baton and Jim Rosenthal at the British Sports Journalism Awards

Lisa Wilson with Tom's Baton and Jim Rosenthal at the British Sports Journalism Awards

Archant

The Sports Journalists' Association raised £1,500 for the Tom Wilson Memorial Fund at the 2019 British Sports Journalism Awards this week.

A pair of category one tickets for England's Euro 2020 clash with Croatia on June 14 were raffled on Monday, with a collection also held.

You may also want to watch:

Lisa Wilson was invited to the event, along with daugher Pippa, and gave a short speech before presenting the 'Scoop of the Year' award to the Daily Mail for their story about Saracens breaching the salary cap.

"Since my husband Graham wrote his last article reporting on the tragic loss of his own son, we are doing our best to keep Tom's memory alive and raise awareness of the benefits of organ donation," she said.

"Tom's Baton, a beautiful art sculpture, was presented to Transplant Sport to encourage discussion and awareness."

For more information visit tomwilsonmemorialfund.co.uk.

Most Read

Harold Wood crash: Brentwood man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

IBS sufferer accuses Collier Row Costa Coffee of discrimination after toilet mishap left him ‘publicly humiliated’

The toilet mishap happened at the Costa Coffee in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Luxury cars worth at least £3million stolen from Havering and Barking and Dagenham recovered in early morning police raids

Essex Police, the British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency joined forces on a major operation involving 400 officers across Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed over ‘concern for colleague and customer safety’ after Travellers set up camp in car park

Police have previously been called to Tesco Gallows Corner car park to deal with Traveller incursions. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Harold Wood crash: Brentwood man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

IBS sufferer accuses Collier Row Costa Coffee of discrimination after toilet mishap left him ‘publicly humiliated’

The toilet mishap happened at the Costa Coffee in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Luxury cars worth at least £3million stolen from Havering and Barking and Dagenham recovered in early morning police raids

Essex Police, the British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency joined forces on a major operation involving 400 officers across Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed over ‘concern for colleague and customer safety’ after Travellers set up camp in car park

Police have previously been called to Tesco Gallows Corner car park to deal with Traveller incursions. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Sports Journalists’ Association helps Tom Wilson Memorial Fund

Lisa Wilson with Tom's Baton and Jim Rosenthal at the British Sports Journalism Awards

Romford is ‘already bigger’ than Billericay says Tamplin

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020

Basketball: Leopards left to rue poor quarter in Derby defeat

Orlan Jackman in action for Leopards (pic Paul Phillips)

Raiders Wells ‘excited’ to return for Hull Pirates clashes

Raiders defenceman Callum Wells (Pic: John Scott)

McMahon: Daggers do not fear leaders Barrow

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24