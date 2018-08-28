School Sport: Shenfield High progress in National Cups

Shenfield High School's year seven boys have had a great first term on the football field Archant

Shenfield High School’s under-12 boys booked a place in the last 32 of the ESFA National Cup with a win over Slough’s Westgate School this week.

They were denied by some good goalkeeping in the first half and saw Charlie Panton’s header hit the crossbar.

But they eventually broke the deadlock with 15 minutes left when Victor Umeh drove at the defence and calmly slotted past the keeper.

Panton made it 2-0 five minutes later after a good passing move, showing great technique to net with a left-footed volley.

And Emmanuel Shana sealed victory with a third, following up after a powerful Josh Lawford strike.

The boys are also through to the last 32 of the Natioonal Elite Schools’ competition, where teams can field no more than three academy players, and the last 32 of the National B team competition.

Shenfield were crowned Mid-Essex 5-a-side champions recently and will represent the district in the South East England finals, while the girls have just started their National Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over an excellent Brentwood School outfit.

Director of sport Garry Sapsford said: “There is so much strength in depth in this year group for football.

“We have over 30 year seven boys and 15 year seven girls training twice a week in school and the competition for places in the teams helps to motivate the players.

“Shenfield’s footballers have a lot to look forward to in 2019, with nine of the school teams still in their respective National Cup competitions at the last-32 stage.”

Fixtures, boys – U12 Elite Schools’ Cup: Shenfield High v Aldenham Foundation.

Nine-a-side Schools’ Cup: Barking Abbey v Shenfield High. B teams: Belfairs Academy v Shenfield High.

U13 Schools’ Cup: Thurstable Sports College v Shenfield High.

U14 Schools’ Cup: Riddlesdown Collegiate v Shenfield High. B teams: Shenfield High v Beths Grammar.

U15 Schools’ Cup: Shenfield High v The Howard School.

Girls – U12 Nine-a-side Schools’ Cup: Bacons College or Onslow St Audrey’s v Shenfield High.

U13 Nine-a-side Schools’ Cup: Shenfield High v Chantry Academy.

U14 Schools’ Cup: Southend High v Shenfield High.