School Sport: Shenfield High surge through in National Cup
PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 January 2019
Archant
Shenfield High School’s under-12 boys stormed into the next round of the National Cup with a resounding win over Barking Abbey.
After an evening opening, Shenfield began to play some attractive passing football to pull Abbey’s defence apart.
And they went into the half-time break with a five-goal advantage, before netting twice more in the second half to complete a 7-0 victory.
Victor Umeh’s hat-trick led the way, as Charlie Panton scored twice and Harrison Parrker and Theo Britney-Halloran also struck,
And the win sees Shenfield as the last Essex school left in two National competitions, having progressed to the last 16 of the elite competition – with no restriction on Academy players – and the cup, where a maximum of three Academy players are allowed.
Shenfield High’s under-12s are also into the latter stages of the B Cup, for non-A team players.