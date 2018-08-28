Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

School Sport: Shenfield High surge through in National Cup

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 January 2019

Shenfield High's under-12 boys are into the next round of the National Cup

Shenfield High's under-12 boys are into the next round of the National Cup

Archant

Shenfield High School’s under-12 boys stormed into the next round of the National Cup with a resounding win over Barking Abbey.

After an evening opening, Shenfield began to play some attractive passing football to pull Abbey’s defence apart.

And they went into the half-time break with a five-goal advantage, before netting twice more in the second half to complete a 7-0 victory.

Victor Umeh’s hat-trick led the way, as Charlie Panton scored twice and Harrison Parrker and Theo Britney-Halloran also struck,

And the win sees Shenfield as the last Essex school left in two National competitions, having progressed to the last 16 of the elite competition – with no restriction on Academy players – and the cup, where a maximum of three Academy players are allowed.

Shenfield High’s under-12s are also into the latter stages of the B Cup, for non-A team players.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Hornchurch Historical Trust sets up crowdfunder to raise £10,000 for new RAF museum

Volunteers from the historical society have created a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 to transform the abandoned old hospital site into a museum. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson

Latest from the Romford Recorder

School Sport: Shenfield High surge through in National Cup

Shenfield High's under-12 boys are into the next round of the National Cup

Negus’ amazing life story told in brilliant new book

Dominic Negus during his bout against Audley Harrison in 2002 (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Daggers sign fans favourite Wilkinson from Gillingham

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Washington Wizards shooting guard Beal says London is a hub for American sport

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Raiders defenceman Connolly disappointed with Bees defeat

Raiders defenceman John Connolly in action against Basingstoke Bison (Pic: Kev Lamb)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists