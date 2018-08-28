School Sport: Shenfield High surge through in National Cup

Shenfield High's under-12 boys are into the next round of the National Cup Archant

Shenfield High School’s under-12 boys stormed into the next round of the National Cup with a resounding win over Barking Abbey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After an evening opening, Shenfield began to play some attractive passing football to pull Abbey’s defence apart.

And they went into the half-time break with a five-goal advantage, before netting twice more in the second half to complete a 7-0 victory.

Victor Umeh’s hat-trick led the way, as Charlie Panton scored twice and Harrison Parrker and Theo Britney-Halloran also struck,

And the win sees Shenfield as the last Essex school left in two National competitions, having progressed to the last 16 of the elite competition – with no restriction on Academy players – and the cup, where a maximum of three Academy players are allowed.

Shenfield High’s under-12s are also into the latter stages of the B Cup, for non-A team players.