Spring Cup: Sheffield 6 Raiders 3

Published: 7:22 PM March 21, 2021

Erik Piatak's hat-trick proved in vain as Everyone Active Raiders fell to another Spring Cup defeat in Sheffield on Sunday.

Raiders travelled to Yorkshire on the back of a fine 6-3 win over Swindon, their second in nine outings during the shortened season, while Steeldogs had clinched the Spring Cup with success against the Bees.

And the visitors gave young goalie Brad Windebank his first start of the competition, having relieved Ethan James on a previous trip to the steel city.

Myles Finney saved an early effort from Ashley Jackson, before the home side took the lead in the sixth minute through NHL draft pick Liam Kirk.

And after Aaron Connolly, Brandon Ayliffe and Jacob Ranson had gone close to replies, it was 2-0 when Lewis Bell struck at 9.04.

Raiders could not capitalise on a power play chance when Stanislav Lascek was binned for hooking, with Harry Gulliver denied by Finney.

Ayliffe was kept out by another Finney block, before James Spurr fired home Sheffield's third goal of the first period with just under two minutes left on the clock.

It was somewhat harsh on Raiders, who had played their part in the opening 20 minutes, and the middle session began with the sides skating 4-on-4 after Alex Graham (high sticks) and Callum Burnett (elbows) were binned seconds before the break.

Windebank denied Jonathan Phillips soon after the restart, while Connolly and Jackson had good chances at the other end, which went begging.

Tim Smith was then given a delay of game penalty and Raiders made their power play count as Erik Piatak found the net, assisted by Jackson.

Juraj Huska went close to a second, before Ross Connolly was called for tripping to give Sheffield a power play chance ahead of the midway point.

And they needed only 31 seconds to make it count as Jason Hewitt fired one shot off the crossbar, before Phillips found the net.

Raiders were back on the penalty kill soon after, having been given a bench minor penalty for having too many men on the ice, but they managed to survive without any further damage this time around.

Thomas Relf saw a low shot blocked by Windebank, while Finney kept out Callum Burnett before Nathan Ripley was called for roughing and Raiders went on a power play.

Callum Wells had a shot blocked by Finney during the man advantage and Zach Sullivan's blue line effort was deflected wide, before Raiders were caught with too many men on the ice for a second time and Sheffield went on the power play with three minutes left in the period.

Windebank saved from Hewitt and O'Connor, twice, but the home side went 5-1 up when GB international O'Connor finally managed to find a way past the young goalie.

And the gloves came off before the buzzer as Wells and Ben Morgan clashed, picking up 14 minutes in penalties apiece for their troubles.

Ayliffe got a couple of looks of the Sheffield net at the start of the final stanza, with O'Connor seeing a first-time shot saved by Windebank at the other end of the rink before Finney saved from Huggett.

Smith was assessed a second delay of game minor for playing the puck over the plexi glass, giving Raiders a power play opportunity, with Sheffield getting a bench minor for having too many men on the ice a bit later.

A subsequent slashing penalty against Smith gave Raiders 81 seconds with a 5-on-3 advantage, and Ed Knaggs fired a shot wide following a timeout.

But Windebank had to come up with a big save to deny Kirk on a shorthanded one-on-one chance, after Steeldogs had returned to four skaters.

Ross Connolly and Alex Graham were given co-incidental roughing minors with just over eight minutes remaining, with Aaron Connolly seeing an attempt deflected wide before Spurr picked up a tripping minor, plus a 10-minute misconduct penalty.

Wells followed him to the penalty box soon after and Sheffield had a goal ruled out during the 4-on-4 as Windebank's net had come off its moorings.

Then Nathan Salem was given a five-minute penalty for spearing, with Piatak picking up his second goal of the night just 25 seconds later and forcing Steeldogs to call a timeout.

Gulliver tipped Ben Solder's shot over the net after Wells returned to the ice to give Raiders their power play in the closing minutes, and Piatak completed his hat-trick with just over a minute on the clock.

Windebank was then pulled for an extra skater in the final seconds, but the move backfired as Kirk found the empty net to complete the scoring.