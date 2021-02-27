Spring Cup: Sheffield 7 Raiders 3

Published: 9:07 PM February 27, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders slipped to their third successive defeat in the Spring Cup against a strong Sheffield side on Saturday.

Beaten in back-to-back games by defending National League champions Telford a week earlier, Raiders faced a Steeldogs line-up including several Great Britain internationals, with the Elite League Steelers currently out of action.

But the visitors - with Ashley Jackson back in a gold and blue jersey - worked hard to keep the scoreline blank in the first period, against a Sheffield side that had beaten Swindon twice on the opening weekend of the competition, only to fall behind just 12 seconds into the middle frame as Ben Lake opened the scoring.

Lake was then binned for tripping on the next shift, but NHL draft pick Liam Kirk hit the crossbar with a shorthanded chance.

Raiders levelled on the powerplay through Erik Piatak's diving effort but their joy was shortlived as Jason Hewitt restored Sheffield's lead just a minute later.

Ethan James then produced a string of fine saves to deny the home side but was eventually beaten for a third time when Ollie Baldock was given a high-sticking penalty and Jonathan Phillips tipped in Hewitt's shot on the powerplay.

Sheffield went 4-1 up in the final minute of the period when Nathan Salem beat James, who had lost his stick, and Brad Windebank took over between the posts for the final stanza as the home side also made a change in net with Miles Finney replacing Dmitri Zimozdra.

Charles Thompson netted a fifth Sheffield goal in the 47th minute, but Raiders replied with two goals in quick succession from Callum Burnett and captain Aaron Connolly to raise hopes.

They were quickly dashed as Alex Graham made it 6-3 with 10 minutes remaining and Steeldogs completed the scoring through Kirk late on.

The two sides meet again behind closed doors at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre in Romford on Sunday (5pm), with the action available to watch on a live stream. See raidersicehockey.com for further details.

Steeldogs: Jason Hewitt 1+2, Alex Graham 1+2, Ben Lake 1+1, Jonathan Phillips 1+1, Liam Kirk 1+1, Charles Thompson 1, Nathan Salem 1, David Phillips 0+1, Lewis Bell 0+1, Tim Smith 0+1.

Shots on goal: Dmitri Zimozdra (40.00) 14-1; Miles Finney (20.00) 11-2.

Raiders: Erik Piatak 1+1, Aaron Connolly 1, Callum Burnett 1, Brandon Ayliffe 0+1, Harry Gulliver 0+1, Glenn Billing 0+1.

Shots on goal: Ethan James (40.00) 36-4; Brad Windebank (20.00) 17-3.

Penalty minutes: Sheffield 18 Raiders 8.