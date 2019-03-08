Search

National League: Sheffield 4 Raiders 1

PUBLISHED: 19:40 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:40 29 September 2019

Raiders goalie Michael Gray (pic John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders returned home from their long trip to Sheffield empty-handed following defeat on Sunday.

Having slipped to a 7-3 home defeat against Telford Tigers the day before, Raiders were on the penalty kill with barely a minute played, but survived that spell, only to fall behind in the eighth minute as Alex Graham struck for the hosts.

The visitors ended the first period well, though, and killed off a brief spell of 5-on-3 after Olegs Lascenko and Dan Scott were called for tripping and cross-checking penalties.

Jake Sylvester and Ollie Baldock were denied by Dmitri Zimozdra, before Raiders enjoyed a two-man advantage of their own in the second period.

Sheffield survived, as Raiders continued to build pressure, and then doubled their advantage towards the end of the session with a power play goal of their own from Vladimir Luka after Mason Webster was binned for holding.

Raiders could not convert another power play early in the final period, but halved the deficit through Jake Sylvester's fine finish, assisted by Lascenko, at 47.59.

Jack Flynn was called for elbows and Sean Barry followed for holding, as James Spurr was binned for the hosts.

And Steeldogs struck twice in quick succession in the last five minutes through Nathan Salem and Luka to settle the issue and send Raiders home with nothing to show for their efforts.

Sheffield: Vladimir Luka 2, Nathan Salem 1+1, Alex Graham 1, Ben Morgan 0+3, Kieran Brown 0+2, Reece Cochrane 0+1, Cameron Brownley 0+1.

Raiders: Jake Sylvester 1, Olegs Lascenko 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Sheffield 8 Raiders 14.

Shots on goal: Dmitri Zimozdra (S, 59.47) 9-15-11=35-1, empty net (0.13); Michael Gray (R) 19-8-17=44-4.

