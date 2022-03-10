Europa League: Sevilla 1 West Ham United 0

Down but certainly not out after their Spanish sojourn to Seville, the Hammers certainly still have everything to play for in next Thursday’s Europa League Round of 16 second-leg tie.

Indeed, only Munir El-Haddidi’s decisive strike on the hour-mark separates these two sides and, on this showing, West Ham United boss David Moyes must harbour high hopes that his side can overturn their one-goal deficit and advance to the quarter-finals.

The Hammers made two changes from the side that had lost to Liverpool on Saturday evening as Declan Rice made a welcome return in place of the sorely missed Jarrod Bowen (heel) while Europa League specialist keeper Alphonse Areola came in for his usual stint between the sticks in place of substitute Łukasz Fabiański.

And, in an end-to end opening period, the Hammers certainly gave as good as they got against the six-time tournament winners, who sit in second spot in La Liga behind Real Madrid following last Friday’s goalless draw at Alavés.

Making two enforced changes, coach Julen Lopetegui was ironically forced to replace Ivan Rakitić with match-winner Munir after his first-choice Croatian striker cried off in the warm-up, while Ólivier Torres came in for the suspended Thomas Delaney.

And with just four minutes on the clock, Munir marked his surprise recall to the starting fold by nodding inches wide before Michail Antonio replied by lashing a low, angled shot into the side-netting to give heart to the vociferous, impeccably-behaved 3,000 travelling Hammers fans looking down on Yassine Bounou’s goal.

Shortly afterwards, Nikola Vlašić had an even better opportunity but when Rice nodded Manuel Lanzini’s clever chip back into the danger-zone the alert Seville keeper saved the Croatian international’s stooping, goal-bound header.

Marcos Acuńa then dragged a low 18-yarder across the face of goal before Torres skied high over ahead of Jules Koundé seeing his low shot saved on the quarter-hour mark.

The Spaniards may have been creating hopeful chances but, equally, West Ham were also looking busy on the counter-attack and when Antonio raced into the Sevilla area, Tomáš Souček was a mere stud away from prodding the visitors ahead from inside the six-yard box.

With the half-hour mark approaching, some neat interplay by the Spaniards presented Munir with another golden opportunity but he wastefully fired the best opportunity to date wide of the relieved Areola’s goal.

In reply, Vlaśić then let fly with a low 18-yarder that Bounou was compelled to divert around the base of his left-hand post to keep it all-square at the break.

Just after the restart, the masked Souček – protecting the head injury sustained at Southampton last week – strolled onto Antonio’s lay-off before unleashing a goalbound 18-yarder that Bounou clawed away from his right-hand angle.

With the hour-mark approaching, though, the Hammers paid a heavy price when the consequently-cautioned Kurt Zouma upended Lucas Ocampos on the right touchline.

With Marcos Acuña whipping the subsequent deep free-kick over, the unmarked Munir drilled a low, angled 12-yarder back across the face of Areola and into the far corner to break the deadlock.

A momentary lapse had cost West Ham dearly and with Sevilla now looking to release the handbrake, Corona was denied by Zouma before compatriot Areola guided Torres rising, angled shot over at the French keeper’s near post.

That was the clue for Saïd Benrahma to replace the now diminishing figure of Vlašič but after Ocampos sent another angled shot wide, the Hammers then had a great opportunity to claw themselves level.

But when the newly-arrived Algerian substitute played in Manuel Lanzini, the Argentinian was denied by a late, saving tackle by former Manchester City defender, Jesus Navas.

Having seen that chance go begging, the frustrated Lanzini was then booked for tugging back Joan Jordán before then stepping aside for substitute Mark Noble.

And in what would prove to be a niggly finish there were also yellow cards for Ocampos and Rice following a late scuffle that signified just how hard both sides will be battling for that quarter-final spot in seven days’ time.

Sevilla: Bounou, Koundé, Navas, Acuña, Gudelj, Munir (Martial 75), Ocampos, Corona (Augustinsson 88), Torres, Jordán, En-Nesyri (Mir 90) Unused subs: Cruz, Rakitić, Salas, Romero, Sánchez, Carmona, Dimitrović, Pastor.

West Ham United: Areola, Johnson, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Rice, Souček, Fornals (Masuaku 90+3), Lanzini (Lanzini 83), Vlašić (Benrahma 67), Antonio. Unused subs: Fabiański, Randolph, Fredericks, Král, Diop, Perkins, Alese, Potts, Chesters.

Booked: Zouma (58), Lanzini (76) Rice (90), Ocampos (90).

Referee: Sandro Schärer (Switzerland).