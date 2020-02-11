Search

Snooker: Selt hits out after Welsh Open exit

PUBLISHED: 07:43 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:43 11 February 2020

Matthew Selt in action

Matthew Selt in action

PA Archive/PA Images

Matthew Selt blasted the playing conditions and claimed he may not take part in the Betfred World Championship after crashing out of the ManBetX Welsh Open at the first hurdle.

The Romford potter went down to a disappointing 4-2 defeat against Hong Kong's Andy Lee, watching breaks of 104, 80 and 63 from the chair to leave him packing his bags in Cardiff prematurely.

And after his second consecutive first round defeat at a Home Nations event - he lost to Li Hang at the 19.com Scottish Open in December - the world number 27 did not shy away from the reasons for his below-par performance.

"The table was probably the worst table I've ever played on as a professional and the venue is pretty poor in the way it's set up," he moaned.

"There were fingermarks all down where the table-fitters haven't done their job properly - I think it's pathetic.

"We're playing in a professional event but we're playing on a surface where if you had that in the club you'd be embarrassed.

"I don't really care [about the World Championships] - I don't really want to play and I'm going to have a few weeks off.

"Andy played great out there but nothing happened for me - I've got no real thoughts on my performance and it was just no good.

"The last few months haven't gone great for me - I'm practicing enough but I'm so busy at the minute it's difficult to get a few weeks' practice."

Romford's Mark King also suffered first round defeat in at the Motorpoint Arena, losing 4-1 against the evergreen Ken Doherty after being on the receiving ends of breaks of 85, 84 and 76.

It marked the world number 43's maiden first-round defeat at a ranking event since the 19.com Northern Ireland Open in November.

But Colchester's Ali Carter progressed into the second round, beating Poland's Adam Stefanow 4-2 courtesy of a classy final-frame 83.

And the two-time World Championship finalist will now face Gerard Greene in the second round on Wednesday, as he bids for a first ranking event title since July 2016.

*Watch the Welsh Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.

