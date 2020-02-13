Sacred Heart girls into last 32 of National Cup

Sacred Heart School's under-12 girls are into the last 32 of the National PlayStation Cup after a big win over Woodbridge High.

Their Redbridge rivals were in confident mood after a 9-0 win in the previous round, but Sacred Heart took an early lead.

They added a superb second goal after some wonderful team play and brilliant finish and went 3-0 up against the run of play, after Woodbridge had rallied.

The visitors included several Tottenham Hotspur academy players and looked dangerous, but Sacred Heart were organised and defended well, hitting Woodbridge on the break to go 6-0 up.

Woodbridge managed to find the net once, but Sacred Heart added two more goals to their tally to run out emphatic 8-1 winners and progress.

Lola Shead scored four goals for Sacred Heart, while Hope McSheffrey netted twice and Erin Ryan and Maia Czubinska hit the target once each.