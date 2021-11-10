Sacred Heart youngsters progress in trophy with impressive start

Sacred Heart of Mary School Year 9 girls football team made it three wins from three to start the new season as they beat Roding Valley High School 9-5 in the George Cash U14 Girls Trophy.

The Upminster school got off to a very slow start and were 2-0 down within the first 10 minutes.

Roding Valley had a number of top level Tottenham and RTC Academy players but after a quick tactical change by Sacred Heart, the match changed and they soon took control.

At half-time, Sacred Heart were 6-3 up and finished with a 9-5 win.

In the previous round, Sacred Heart had convincingly beaten Beauxhamps School 11-0.

You may also want to watch:

A week earlier, Sacred Heart had played an England School Girls National Cup competition match against Grays Convent High School and won 5-2.

Sacred Heart will face Chase High School in the next round.

In this competition two years ago, Sacred Heart reached the last 16 that started with 460 schools.

However, he competition was cancelled because of Covid last year.