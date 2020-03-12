Sacred Heart girls seal last-16 spot in National Cup

Upminster's Sacred Heart of Mary Girls' School booked a place in the last 16 of the ESFA National Cup with victory over Westminster's Grey Coat Hospital School.

The visitors began well at Bretons and took an early lead with a superb long-range shot.

But Sacred Heart made a tactical change and soon equalised with a superb solo goal, before taking the lead after a fine team move.

Grey Coat had to defend in numbers in the second half as Sacred Heart dominated, creating a host of chances and netting a third goal.

A brilliant run and finish completed a 4-1 win five minutes from time, with Sacred Heart's goals on the day scored by Hope McSheffrey, Maja Czubinska, Lola Shead and Erin Ryan, and sees them as the first Havering school to reach the last 16 since 2013.

'A big thank you to Tigers JFC chairman Keith DiPalma for letting us use one of their pitches,' said Paul Shead.

Sacred Heart: Sophie Gowers, Kitty Davis, Izzy Kearns, Rebecca Coogan, Hope McSheffrey, Hayley Che-Mujih, Maja Czubinska, Erin Ryan, Katie Fennessy, Lola Shead.