Sacred Heart of Mary girls continue unbeaten start to the season
Sacred Heart of Mary Girls' School's Year 9 football team made it three wins from three to start the season with a 9-5 victory over Roding Valley High School.
The Upminster-based school progresses into the next round of the George Cash Under-14 Girls Trophy competition with that win.
Sacred Heart got off to a very slow start and found themselves 2-0 down within the first 10 minutes.
Roding Valley had a number of top-level Tottenham and RTC Academy players, and a quick tactical change by Sacred Heart saw them 6-3 up by half-time before winning 9-5.
In the previous round, Sacred Heart had convincingly beaten Beauxhamps School 11-0.
Sacred Heart also played an England School Girls National Cup match against Grays Convent High School and won 5-2.
They will now face Chase High School in Southend in the next round.
In this competition two years ago, they reached the last 16 out of 460 schools around England.