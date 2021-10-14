Sacred Heart of Mary girls continue unbeaten start to the season

Published: 11:00 AM October 14, 2021

Sacred Heart of Mary Girls' School's Year 9 football team made it three wins from three to start the season with a 9-5 victory over Roding Valley High School.

The Upminster-based school progresses into the next round of the George Cash Under-14 Girls Trophy competition with that win.

Sacred Heart got off to a very slow start and found themselves 2-0 down within the first 10 minutes.

Roding Valley had a number of top-level Tottenham and RTC Academy players, and a quick tactical change by Sacred Heart saw them 6-3 up by half-time before winning 9-5.

In the previous round, Sacred Heart had convincingly beaten Beauxhamps School 11-0.

Sacred Heart also played an England School Girls National Cup match against Grays Convent High School and won 5-2.

They will now face Chase High School in Southend in the next round.

In this competition two years ago, they reached the last 16 out of 460 schools around England.