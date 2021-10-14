News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Sacred Heart of Mary girls continue unbeaten start to the season

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:00 AM October 14, 2021   
Sacred Heart of Mary Girls' School Year 9 team face the camera - Credit: Paul Shead

Sacred Heart of Mary Girls' School's Year 9 football team made it three wins from three to start the season with a 9-5 victory over Roding Valley High School. 

The Upminster-based school progresses into the next round of the George Cash Under-14 Girls Trophy competition with that win. 

Sacred Heart got off to a very slow start and found themselves 2-0 down within the first 10 minutes. 

Roding Valley had a number of top-level Tottenham and RTC Academy players, and a quick tactical change by Sacred Heart saw them 6-3 up by half-time before winning 9-5.

In the previous round, Sacred Heart had convincingly beaten Beauxhamps School 11-0. 

Sacred Heart also played an England School Girls National Cup match against Grays Convent High School and won 5-2. 

They will now face Chase High School in Southend in the next round. 

In this competition two years ago, they reached the last 16 out of 460 schools around England. 

