Yarrow pleased to see Old Cooperians return to action with win over Mavericks

Old Coopers score their third try against Mavericks. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Old Cooperians' director of rugby Andy Yarrow was pleased to see his side get back to winning ways in London Three Essex as they beat Mavericks 30-10.

Old Cooperians in action against Mavericks. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo Old Cooperians in action against Mavericks. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

In a physical contest which saw a number of injuries, Cooperians made the most of their scrums to secure victory.

It was the first time Yarrow's side have played a full game in three weeks after having games called off and against Barking and Basildon and the director was pleased to return with a win.

"It is great to get back to winning ways," he said.

"The scrum was fierce and gave us a great platform to attack from.

"Barnie Moul and Matthew Holland both benefited from having the ball in their hands, looking like dangerous attacking threats.

"With games being called off by the opposition over the past fortnight it was nice to get back on the field.

"The lads looked hungry for work and stuck to the game plan to get the bonus point."

Barnie Moul scored two tries for his side, as did Matthew Holland, while Arron Applegate added another in a convincing victory.

Holland converted one of the tries and Tony Bly added one penalty kick as Daryl Ox, Mitchell Fallon and Applegate all received yellow cards.

But Bly and Ed Stannard suffered injuries in the win, something Yarrow was left unhappy with as Old Cooperians now turn their attentions to a replayed game against Basildon this weekend as they look to build a winning run.

Yarrow added: "I'd like to wish Tony Bly and Ed Stannard speedy recoveries following some serious injuries.

"These off-the-ball incidents need to be policed much tighter as the impact on players is unjustifiable. There simply needs to be more consistency in officiating.

"It is vital we win the games in hand, starting with Basildon this weekend as we still chase that top four finish."

Basildon were beaten 44-7 at Barking in their last game and sit bottom of the division having not won any of their games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Cooperians are currently seventh in the table with two games in hand on all of the teams who sit above them.

They are 10 points behind Kings Cross Steelers in the position above them.