Yarrow blames poor game management for Old Cooperians' defeat to Upminster

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 December 2019

Old Cooperians RFC vs Mavericks RFC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Old Cooperians RFC vs Mavericks RFC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Old Cooperians director of rugby Andy Yarrow says his side must improve their game management after losing to local rivals Upminster.

Yarrow's side were beaten 12-8 at home on Saturday in poor weather conditions, their second defeat on the bounce.

And the club's director criticised his side for the way they handled the game despite managing to stop Upminster from scoring a try.

"Discipline cost us again," he said.

"We had 40 minutes with the wind and the boys did not stick to the game plan.

"In the second half we had to battle the conditions and the high penalty count was the difference again.

"Looking at the positives, we stopped Upminster crossing the try-line but we have to be smarter with our game management."

With the wind behind them in the first half, Coops benefited early as a penalty was kicked to the corner and from the resulting maul, Noel Evans drove over to score.

Yarrow's side dominated the first half but they did not capitalise on their pressure, with Upminster being the only side to add to the score with a penalty kick before the break.

The second half saw both sides battling the weather making for some unattractive rugby.

Penalty kicks were exchanged before the Old Cooperians penalty count sky rocketed, resulting in Upminster having enough opportunities to go on and win the game from the boot.

The defeat leaves Old Cooperians seventh in the London Three Essex with 24 points going into the Christmas break.

They do not have a game now until January 11, when they travel away to take on Braintree.

And despite their recent dip in form, Yarrow believes his side are still capable of challenging towards the top of the division.

He added: "Top four remains the ambition this season but we know there is a lot of work to do.

"Hopefully the lads feel refreshed after the Christmas break and step up to show what we can do."

