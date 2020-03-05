Search

Wigham wants Romford to stop taking their 'foot of the throttle' after Ipswich defeat

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 March 2020

Jordan Wigham, head coach of Romford & Gidea Park. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Jordan Wigham, head coach of Romford & Gidea Park. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham has urged his side not to take their "foot off the throttle" towards the end of games after another defeat on Saturday.

Wigham's side suffered a 38-14 loss away at third-placed Ipswich to leave them third from bottom in the London Two North East.

And the head coach believes his side need to start keeping up their tempo for the whole game but admits injuries to key players played their part.

"We were good for 60 minutes of the game and we were winning the game," Wigham said.

"But we had three injuries with Matthew Taylor dislocating his shoulder, Ben Brewer suffering a hip Injury and the worst one was Seb Fisher with a broken tibia.

"We have been close in the last three games and have been in winning positions in all three.

"But we have to learn to not take the foot off and push it full throttle and see out the game."

A penalty try and a try from captain Aidan Mersh had put Romford in a strong position but high-flying Ipswich showed their class as they came back to win.

It means Wigham's side have now lost the last three games and sit just five points clear of Holt who are second from bottom.

Romford have the chance to pick up a fifth league win of the season when they travel to take on Diss on Saturday.

Diss have enjoyed a decent season so far and sit sixth in the league on 44 points, 17 ahead of Romford.

But they have not played since February 8, when they secured a narrow 26-25 away win at Saffron Walden, because of the pitch being waterlogged.

The last time the two sides met in October it was Diss who came out on top, beating Wigham's side 22-15.

And the Romford & Gidea Park head coach says his team will need to put pressure on their next opponents if they are to get anything.

Wigham added: "Diss are a big pack and have some good backs.

"We have to put the pressure on them and get a high tempo game going.

"We have to start getting some results and nothing is more important then this week.

"We need to close the gap and start getting some wins if we are to avoid the drop."

To find out what happens in the game, visit the Romford Recorder website's sport section next week.

