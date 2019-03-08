Rugby: Wigham pleased to see Romford & Gidea Park get rewards

It was a case of third time lucky as Romford & Gidea Park opened their account in London Two North East with a 62-15 win over Holt at Crow Lane.

Beaten by Wymondham (29-7) and Norwich (48-7) in their first two outings of the campaign, they ran in 10 tries as Elliot Collier claimed a hat-trick.

Tyler Ford touched down twice, with Paul Webb, Micky Hames, Sam Coomber and Jack Macveigh also going over and Thomas Medaglia kicking six conversions.

And head coach Jordan Wigham was happy to see his players get their rewards, saying: "We have been working hard to get things right and we knew we had a decent performance in us. I'm pleased that the boys had the opportunity to get of the mark and kickstart the season.

"We worked hard as a collective and finally clicked. Everyone had their part to play and the workrate was very good."

Although pleased with how the team played as a collective unit, Wigham gave special praise to two of the club's youngsters.

He added: "It's hard to single one player out, but a couple of mentions have to go to the half-backs Elliot Collier and Thomas Medaglia.

"Both had very decent games and Elliot was only making his third start for the first team after coming through the youth ranks.

"As a collective everyone had a part to play and the individual bits of brilliance helped the team."

Park are on home soil again this weekend - for the third time in four matches - as they welcome a South Woodham Ferrers side who beat Saffron Walden on opening day, but have also tasted defeat against Wymondham and Norwich.

And Wigham knows what to expect, saying: "South Woodham are tough opposition. They've recruited a few new lads and look like they have got some of the long-term injuries back, so we know we are in for a big game.

"We must build on last week and focus on us and doing our jobs and if we do that we won't be far away from getting the right result."

Park will be without Billy Nelson, who went off injured early last weekend, but hope to have a similar squad available otherwise.

"For us it's about continuity and keeping the boys ticking over, putting maximum effort in this week and rest and analyse with a free week next Saturday," said Wigham.