Wigham feels defeat to Norwich was not fair on his Romford side

Romford & Gidea Park players look dejected

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham believes Saturday's 35-4 defeat at home to league leaders Norwich did not do his side justice.

The loss was Wigham's side's ninth of the campaign and was also the second time they have been beaten by Norwich this season.

Foul trouble proved costly for Romford as a red card and players being sent to the sin bin proved to be their downfall.

But Wigham believes his team deserved more and said: "Saturday's score doesn't give us justice.

"We were 12-0 down and had two men put in the sin bin but I felt we started to gain some massive momentum and the tide was shifting.

"I thought we could have put them under pressure but a red card ended that and Norwich turned it on and punished us with four tries.

"We were in the game and our defence was excellent up to the point of the the red card and I honestly felt we had a chance to win that game.

"The intensity was good and new signing Ryan Honey was excellent and played extremely well."

Peter O'Brien scored Romford's only try on their return to action following the Christmas break.

Romford now face a huge clash away at Holt on Saturday, the side that sit one place below them and second from bottom in the London Two North East.

Holt were hammered at Ipswich by a score of 81-7 in their last game and have won just twice during this campaign.

When the two sides met earlier this season, it was Wigham's team who prevailed with a 62-15 win but the head coach is wary of the challenge his side faces.

Wigham added: "We have to take the positives from Norwich and go and show some front foot rugby with our attack.

"We felt we lacked some creativity and didn't win the battle effectively enough to go forward, so this is a must this week.

"Holt are at home and fighting for there lives and this will be a cup final for them.

"We must make sure we start well, get the long journey out the legs and take the game to them and also take the opportunities when we get them."

Romford will be hoping a victory can start to push them up the league table, with the side currently sitting just two points behind Wanstead.