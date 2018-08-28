Search

Wanstead’s Wiggins admits Romford played the conditions better

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 December 2018

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wintry weather made it difficult for both sides on Saturday, with Herons losing 22-8

David Wiggins admits Wanstead did not handle the difficult conditions as well as Romford & Gidea Park after a 22-8 home defeat in London Two North East.

The two sides met in testing weather at Roding Lane North, with temperatures close to freezing and the rain driving down.

Though Tim Coughlan scored a penalty and Nick Luxmore crossed for a try, it was not enough for the Herons to triumph.

And director of rugby Wiggins admits Romford’s success may have been down to them coping better in testing conditions.

“The weather played a large part in the game and I think Romford controlled the ball better in the conditions,” said Wiggins.

“We just made errors at key times and that was what ultimately cost us in what was a close game.

“If we took some of our other chances, then it could have been different, but the score was a fair reflection on the game.

“Maybe we’re being a bit too ambitious with our play at times, but we’re a young squad that is still learning.

“That will come with time, but sometimes the lessons can be hard ones to take.”

The defeat against Romford means Wanstead will head into the New Year sixth in the table, already 22 points adrift of leaders Woodford.

Wiggins acknowledges the Herons are all but out of the title race, having hoped to at least feature in it at the start of the term.

But while the director of rugby hopes the Roding Lane North club use the remainder of the term to build for next season, he has not given up all hope on the campaign just yet.

“As a club, you always have one eye on the future, but you also don’t want to write off a season with so long to go as I think that’s a mistake,” he added.

“We have to keep going as we have been, but there are a few things we will be looking at over the coming weeks.

“It will be about firming up our plan of how to plan in games and making sure the players can stick to it when the pressure is on.”

Wanstead are back in action in the New Year when they make the trip to Saffron Walden on January 5.

