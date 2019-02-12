Upminster face nervous wait despite having weekend off

Upminster in action earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hall Lane club won 59-16 at Billericay last weekend

Upminster may not be in action in Essex League Division One on Saturday, but they will still be waiting nervously for other results to come through.

The Hall Lane club, who currently lead the standings by just a single point, have a fallow week, but many other sides in the league are scheduled to play.

That includes Upminster’s title rivals Mavericks, who are second and are set to host fourth-placed Clacton on Saturday.

Upminster were in action last weekend, though, as they kept hold of top spot with a convincing 59-16 derby triumph at Billericay.

The leaders were able to claim a try bonus point in the win, which allowed them to stretch the gap at the top with Mavericks unable to claim one in a success at Harwich & Dovercourt.

Any victory for Mavericks on Saturday would see Upminster drop to second, and it seems the race for the title may well go down to the wire with the rivals meeting in the final game.