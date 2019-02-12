Upminster aim for more joy against Thames

Upminster in action earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hall Lane club won 52-28 at Clacton last weekend

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Upminster will be hoping to keep up their pursuit of Essex Canterbury Jack One leaders Mavericks with a win at home to Thames on Saturday.

The Hall Lane club currently sit four points behind leaders Mavericks following a 52-28 triumph at Clacton last Saturday.

Despite the final score, it was Clacton who nabbed the first try, but a Chris Lamb try, which went unconverted, saw Upminster close to within two points.

That seemed to spur the Hall Lane club into life as Jake Jones, Alfie Simmonett and Matt Munn all crossed before the interval to wrap up a bonus point for the visitors.

Upminster did concede a second try just before the break, much to the visitors’ disappointment, but they still held a healthy 26-14 lead at the interval.

Jones added his second try to get the Hall Lane club off to a flyer in the second half, with Lamb brilliantly converting from long range.

Josh Simmons was next to cross for Upminster, making the most of the space opening up in the Clacton defence, with Lamb adding the extras to make it 40-14.

Dan Cuerden then produced a brilliant solo try that went unconverted, before Clacton added their third of the game.

Simmonett joined Jones in nabbing a brace of tries in the game with an effort that demonstrated his searing speed.

But it was Clacton who had the final say with the game’s last try after dominating the closing moments.

Despite both Jones and Simmonnett each scoring two tries, Upminster awarded their man of the match prize to Simmons.

Speaking after the game, director of rugby Scott Muprhy said: “Credit to Clacton for hosting us and we wish them all the best for the remainder of the season.

“We look forward to hosting Thames at home next week.”

When Upminster made the trip to Thames in October, they recorded an emphatic 86-5 win – their biggest away win of the campaign.

The Hall Lane club will hope to follow that up with another brilliant display this weekend as they aim to keep pace with leaders Mavericks with the end of the term fast approaching.