Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Upminster aim for more joy against Thames

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 February 2019

Upminster in action earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Upminster in action earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hall Lane club won 52-28 at Clacton last weekend

Upminster will be hoping to keep up their pursuit of Essex Canterbury Jack One leaders Mavericks with a win at home to Thames on Saturday.

The Hall Lane club currently sit four points behind leaders Mavericks following a 52-28 triumph at Clacton last Saturday.

Despite the final score, it was Clacton who nabbed the first try, but a Chris Lamb try, which went unconverted, saw Upminster close to within two points.

That seemed to spur the Hall Lane club into life as Jake Jones, Alfie Simmonett and Matt Munn all crossed before the interval to wrap up a bonus point for the visitors.

Upminster did concede a second try just before the break, much to the visitors’ disappointment, but they still held a healthy 26-14 lead at the interval.

Jones added his second try to get the Hall Lane club off to a flyer in the second half, with Lamb brilliantly converting from long range.

Josh Simmons was next to cross for Upminster, making the most of the space opening up in the Clacton defence, with Lamb adding the extras to make it 40-14.

Dan Cuerden then produced a brilliant solo try that went unconverted, before Clacton added their third of the game.

Simmonett joined Jones in nabbing a brace of tries in the game with an effort that demonstrated his searing speed.

But it was Clacton who had the final say with the game’s last try after dominating the closing moments.

Despite both Jones and Simmonnett each scoring two tries, Upminster awarded their man of the match prize to Simmons.

Speaking after the game, director of rugby Scott Muprhy said: “Credit to Clacton for hosting us and we wish them all the best for the remainder of the season.

“We look forward to hosting Thames at home next week.”

When Upminster made the trip to Thames in October, they recorded an emphatic 86-5 win – their biggest away win of the campaign.

The Hall Lane club will hope to follow that up with another brilliant display this weekend as they aim to keep pace with leaders Mavericks with the end of the term fast approaching.

Most Read

Teenager injured in ‘acid attack’ outside Romford station

Police outside of Romford station after a reported 'acid' attack last night. Photo: @sgt_collett

Woman in her 40s dies after being hit by a train at Romford station

Emergency services outside of Romford station after an incident last year. Photo: Ken Mears

Man arrested after alleged knife attack at Romford pie and mash shop

Police are at the Quadrant Arcade in Romford town centre. Photo: Google

Revealed: Restaurants in Havering with a zero food hygiene rating

Two restaurants in Havering were given a zero hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Google Maps

Could fines for turning right into Hornchurch Lidl’s car park become a thing of the past?

The no right turn sign at Lidl in Hornchurch.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Upminster aim for more joy against Thames

Upminster in action earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Essex Leopards Sandiford named NBL player of the week

Essex Leopards Asante Sandiford in action against Reading (Pic: Paul Phillips)

Wright believes home advantage can aid Daggers against Gateshead

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge and Charlee Adams of Barnet (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Three arrested after car crashes into wall in Romford police chase

A car crashed into several parked vehicles and the wall of a house in Mawney Road, Romford following a police chase in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Tracy Jones

Gidea Park gym class raises more than £11,000 for Saint Francis Hospice

Members of the 65 Heavey gym group from Gidea Park with West Ham legend and Saint Francis Hospice patron Sir Trevor Brooking. Photo: Saint Francis Hospice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists