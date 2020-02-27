Search

Upminster look for response at Kings Cross while Campion seek back-to-back wins

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 February 2020

Upminster in action against East London earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Upminster in action against East London earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster return to action in the London Three Essex on Saturday following a disappointing home defeat in their last game.

Braintree came out on top, winning 46-19 as Upminster lost ground on the top two and now sit 14 points behind both Chelmsford and Harlow.

They will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Kings Cross Steelers on Saturday, who sit seventh in the league table.

When the two sides last met, Upminster came out on top with a 29-15 home win.

Kings Cross go into the game having been beaten by Campion in their last outing as Pat Hallahan's side edged a narrow game 27-26.

The victory ensured Campion bounced back from their defeat to Braintree the week before and they will look to follow up their victory away at Chelmsford.

Second-placed Chelmsford have won 14 of their 17 games so far this season, while Campion are sixth.

