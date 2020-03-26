Search

Upminster’s director Murphy admits it is ‘disappointing’ not to finish league season

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 March 2020

Upminster in action against East London earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Upminster in action against East London earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster’s director of rugby Scott Murphy admits it is “disappointing” that his side will not be able to play their remaining games but accepts the decision to stop the season.

The Rugby Football Union has cancelled the remainder of all seasons below the Gallagher Premiership, with Upminster sitting third in the London Three Essex and were still in with a chance of promotion.

But a decision is yet to be made on how the season will be ended and if any teams will be promoted and relegated.

Although admitting that it would have been a tough task to catch the top two, Murphy says he was looking forward to his side having a say on who goes up.

“Mathematically we still had a chance but we were due to play the top two in Chelmsford at home and Harlow away,” he said.

“We would have to win at least one of those two games and then win the other two games against Old Cooperians and Barking.

“Being realistic, and I’ve been in rugby a long time now, I wouldn’t say that we definitely had a chance.

“But we would have had a say in what goes on because we had to play Chelmsford and Harlow.

“From that point of view it’s a little bit frustrating and disappointing.

“It’s been a very good season but it’s just a shame that we’re not going to get the opportunity to play any of those games now.

“But unfortunately it is what it is and at the end of the day it’s just a game for our boys.

“Given what’s going on with the coronavirus, that’s a bit more relevant and things have to play second fiddle.”

The RFU has announced that it will provide a £7 million relief package for community clubs to support them through the current period.

As well as that, an RFU statement said that “progress has been made on the process for considering the implications of ending the season early” and that they are “committed to an update on this by the middle of April”.

Murphy praised his side for their efforts this season, adding: “It’s on par with our best ever finish. We need to basically just keep that momentum going.

“I can’t fault the lads in any way, shape or form because each week they have turned up to training and worked incredibly hard.”

