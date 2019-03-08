Upminster relishing new challenges

Upminster won the Essex One title last season (pic David Loveday/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster are relishing a new challenge this season according to director of rugby Scott Murphy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scott Murphy (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Scott Murphy (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The Hall Lane club won the Essex League Division One title last season and are set to host Barking on the opening day of the new campaign.

It will be the first of many local derbies for Upminster and Murphy said: "Following on from our league success last season we are looking forward to the new challenges that London Three will bring.

"The league is highly competitive and as a group, we are looking forward to the challenges that this will bring. It will be nice to be back playing every week, this will bring consistency in terms of playing style but on the other hand, presents challenges for our medical team in terms of keeping players on the field.

"This pre-season has been tough, undertaking kickboxing sessions, conditioning sessions and plenty of skill work. We picked a deliberately tough pre-season with fixtures against Woodbridge, Eton Manor, Medway and Bromley.

Upminster win the league at Upminster RFC vs Mavericks RFC, Essex Canterbury Jack League Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 6th April 2019 Upminster win the league at Upminster RFC vs Mavericks RFC, Essex Canterbury Jack League Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 6th April 2019

You may also want to watch:

"The lads worked incredibly hard and performances against Woodbridge and Eton Manor have been very pleasing."

The Upminster squad is largely unchanged but has been bolstered by some familiar faces and Murphy revealed they have plans in place for the first five weeks of the campaign.

He added: "In terms of personnel, we have kept a fairly consistent group of players and have picked up a few welcome additions to the squad.

Upminster win the league at Upminster RFC vs Mavericks RFC, Essex Canterbury Jack League Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 6th April 2019 Upminster win the league at Upminster RFC vs Mavericks RFC, Essex Canterbury Jack League Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 6th April 2019

"We have a few lads returning to the club from University and will look to boost our senior teams. Neil Hutchison and Daniel Smith will be continuing with the great work from last season working with the forwards and backs respectively.

"Looking ahead to the league season we have been given a tough start - playing Barking, Mavericks and East London at home and away to Basildon and local neighbours Campion in the first five league fixtures.

"We have set our targets for the first five games and the remainder of the season respectively and will be looking to attain those targets throughout the season."