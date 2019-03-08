Search

Rugby: Upminster relishing last-day title showdown with Mavericks

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 April 2019

Upminster players huddle (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Upminster players huddle (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster will look to be crowned Essex League Division One champions in a final-day winner-takes-all showdown with leaders Mavericks on Saturday.

Upminster's Scott Murphy (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)Upminster's Scott Murphy (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The two clubs meet at Hall Lane, with promotion already secured, but the hosts want to overturn a three-point deficit and go up as title winners.

And they go into the decider against an unbeaten Mavericks side in decent form, following a 91-5 thrashing of Mersea Island last weekend.

Director of rugby Scott Murphy said: “Following on from last week’s good result at Mersea Island, we are looking to extend our good form this Saturday against local neighbours Mavericks.

“With both teams promoted, it is likely to be an entertaining affair on Saturday.

“Mavericks have won all but one of their fixtures and will be looking to complete the season unbeaten.

“But we have worked hard all season on our game and the reality is that the league title comes down to this final game.

“We have had a good week preparing for the fixture and we are looking to extend our run and finish the season as league champions.

“I’m pretty sure there will be a good atmosphere with plenty of support for both teams which will add to the fixture and the occasion. I’m sure the rugby will live up to the occasion!”

Mavericks won 14-7 when the two sides met in Brentwood on the opening day of the season and have won all of their other fixtures, apart from a 19-19 draw with Dagenham in January.

Upminster’s only other loss came at the hands of Dagenham before Christmas – a 7-3 reverse at Central Park – and they have piled up more points (836) than Mavericks (794) over the campaign.

Murphy added: “After Saturday the boys will have a well earned and deserved rest before we regroup and start looking ahead to the 2019/2020 season.

“It has been a blast this season. The coaching staff of Dan Smith, Neil Hutchison and Louis Lockwood have done a great job. A huge thank you must go to all our sponsors and those that have supported home and away this season.”

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Paramedics stopped in garage car park to try to save Jodie Chesney after she was stabbed in Harold Hill park, inquest hears

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Residents saw manhole cover fly into the air after Elm Park electrical explosion

Emergency services cordoned off the junction of Lancaster Drive and Farm Way this morning after an electrical explosion. Photo: Chirag Amin

Thief smashes into Hornchurch fish and chip shop and steals Mitchell's Miracles charity box

The thief smashed into Crispy Cod and stole a charity box with donations for Mitchell's Miracles - a charity that helps young children who have a rare form of cancer. Photo: Crispy Cod

Police appeal for missing teenage girl from Havering

Detectives are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Chyna Harriott-Richards. Photo: Met Police

