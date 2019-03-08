Upminster rugby boys take bungee plunge for charity

Five members of Upminster Rugby Club's under-15s took the plunge for charity at the weekend.

Having won the league title last season, the team-mates headed to the O2 Arena for a bungee jump on behalf of Melanoma Focus and have so far raised £2,600.

The group decided to take on the challenge in memory of Tracy Mead, who died of the illness a few years ago, with son Alex joined by Alfie Rawe, Callum Reardon, Freddie Chapman and Travis Boxall, who all attend different schools.

Head coach Brian Reardon and team photographer Zoe Rawe also joined them for the 160-foot jump in the capital.

And Reardon said: "Every one of these lads is a credit to their parents, club and schools. They have shown great desire to support not only each other but to put their time and efforts to help those going through tough times.

"As a team these lads have started to show their class, they are now showing their class as young men as well."