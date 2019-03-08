Search

Upminster face crucial game at home to Mersea Island

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 March 2019

An Upminster player attacks at Hall Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hall Lane club eased to a 76-7 victory at home to Writtle Wanderers last weekend

Upminster will hope to collect another big win when they welcome Mersea Island in Essex Canterbury Jack One on Saturday.

The Hall Lane outfit were in impressive form last weekend as they collected a 76-7 at home to Writtle Wanderers.

Alfie Simmonett, Chris Lamb, Matt Burke, Harry Long, Dan Cuerden and Luke Taylor all crossed for tries in the first half as Upminster led 36-7 at the break.

Simonett was able to complete his hat-trick in the second half, while Lamb dotted down again and Jake Jones, Matt Byrne and Josh Simmons also scored tries.

It was an emphatic success for Upminster and one that keeps them three points adrift of leaders Mavericks.

With just two games to go this term, a defeat for Upminster against Writtle could see Mavericks win the title with a home win against Billericay.

But a victory for the Hall Lane side on Saturday would set up a title decide at home to the league leaders in the final game of the season on April 6.

