Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barfoot pays tribute to Park head coach Wigham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 January 2019

Romford & Gidea Park director of rugby Steve Barfoot talks to his players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Romford & Gidea Park director of rugby Steve Barfoot talks to his players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Crow Lane club have gone from division strugglers to title chasers in less than 12 months

Romford & Gidea Park remain on the heels of London Two North East leaders Woodford and Steve Barfoot says it is a great position to be in, especially compared to this time last year.

At some stages during the 2017/18 season, it seemed like the Crow Lane club could suffer relegation, but in the end they managed to steer clear of danger.

Now they are firmly involved in the title mix and Barfoot praised the work of head coach Jordan Wigham and the players.

The director of rugby said: “No one enjoyed last season. I think a lot of the boys have realised they don’t want to be down the bottom.

“We have been training well and with great numbers and we have good consistency and that always helps.

“Our second team are flying and having competition for places is a big thing and Jordan deserves credit to.

“He changed a few things with training and the atmosphere around the place is completely different to last season.”

Park extended their unbeaten run in the league to 12 matches on Saturday with 46-23 victory over bottom of the table Basildon at Crow Lane.

It was Romford’s first match of 2019 and despite showing signs of rustiness, they got the job done against the Essex side.

Basildon actually took an early lead, but Wigham’s team hit back quickly and scored seven tries against the strugglers.

Karl Prestoe and wing Tyler Ford grabbed a brace apiece and Micky James, Jack Irvine and Jack MacVeigh got in on the act.

MacVeigh successfully kicked four well-struck conversions to go with a simple penalty too.

It capped another good day at the office for Romford and helped them warm up ahead of travelling to Harlow this weekend.

The hosts are 11th in the table – one spot above lowly Basildon – but Wigham and Barfoot will not allow complacency to creep in on Saturday.

One of the keys to Romford’s success this season is remaining in games even during tough times and their experienced director of rugby believes it has helped foster a strong mentality.

He added: “On occasions we have struggled in certain games, but I have never felt like we will lose and that is a great sign.

“We always try to stay in the game and then know we can take the points at the end and it has worked well so far.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

Simbi was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Photo: BHRUT

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

Romford man jailed for breaking woman’s jaw in unprovoked South Ockendon attack

John O'Shea has been jailed for 21 months after breaking a woman’s jaw in an unprovoked attack in South Ockendon. Photo: Essex Police

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Barfoot pays tribute to Park head coach Wigham

Romford & Gidea Park director of rugby Steve Barfoot talks to his players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Hornchurch boss Stimson is delighted to bag semi-final place in Essex Senior Cup

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Havering 90 Joggers enjoy park runs across the globe

Havering 90 Joggers at Harrow Lodge parkrun (Pic: Bruce Li)

Romford edge past Bermondsey

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham criticised over cost of matchday mascot packages

West Ham United mascots before the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists