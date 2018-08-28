Barfoot pays tribute to Park head coach Wigham

Romford & Gidea Park director of rugby Steve Barfoot talks to his players

The Crow Lane club have gone from division strugglers to title chasers in less than 12 months

Romford & Gidea Park remain on the heels of London Two North East leaders Woodford and Steve Barfoot says it is a great position to be in, especially compared to this time last year.

At some stages during the 2017/18 season, it seemed like the Crow Lane club could suffer relegation, but in the end they managed to steer clear of danger.

Now they are firmly involved in the title mix and Barfoot praised the work of head coach Jordan Wigham and the players.

The director of rugby said: “No one enjoyed last season. I think a lot of the boys have realised they don’t want to be down the bottom.

“We have been training well and with great numbers and we have good consistency and that always helps.

“Our second team are flying and having competition for places is a big thing and Jordan deserves credit to.

“He changed a few things with training and the atmosphere around the place is completely different to last season.”

Park extended their unbeaten run in the league to 12 matches on Saturday with 46-23 victory over bottom of the table Basildon at Crow Lane.

It was Romford’s first match of 2019 and despite showing signs of rustiness, they got the job done against the Essex side.

Basildon actually took an early lead, but Wigham’s team hit back quickly and scored seven tries against the strugglers.

Karl Prestoe and wing Tyler Ford grabbed a brace apiece and Micky James, Jack Irvine and Jack MacVeigh got in on the act.

MacVeigh successfully kicked four well-struck conversions to go with a simple penalty too.

It capped another good day at the office for Romford and helped them warm up ahead of travelling to Harlow this weekend.

The hosts are 11th in the table – one spot above lowly Basildon – but Wigham and Barfoot will not allow complacency to creep in on Saturday.

One of the keys to Romford’s success this season is remaining in games even during tough times and their experienced director of rugby believes it has helped foster a strong mentality.

He added: “On occasions we have struggled in certain games, but I have never felt like we will lose and that is a great sign.

“We always try to stay in the game and then know we can take the points at the end and it has worked well so far.”