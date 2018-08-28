Barfoot knows Park will be ready for Basildon test

The London Two North East returns on Saturday after a three-week break for Christmas

Steve Barfoot is confident Romford & Gidea Park will not take struggling Basildon lightly this weekend in the London Two North East.

Local rugby returns across the country after a short break for Christmas and lots of players will be looking to burn off the mince pies and turkey they devoured during the festive period.

Park are second in the table after 12 games while Basildon are bottom, but Romford will take the hosts seriously this Saturday and look to secure another victory in their attempts to chase down leaders Woodford.

“You cannot underestimate any team in this league. They have had a break as well, so we will both be up for it,” Barfoot said.

“We went to Cantabrigian last month and could only draw (19-19) and they have been on a losing run and a winning run in equal measure this season, so every single game is tough to call.

“It is all about who turns up on the day and we will just concentrate on our game and look to get another win.”

This will be Romford’s first match since December 15, but Jordan Wigham’s side will be raring to go.

During the time off, they were back at Crow Lane for one training session and were also put through their paces this week.

It is hoped it will give Park an edge when they return to competitive league action at Gardiners Close on Saturday.

“We had one session over Christmas and we were back in this week, but it was only to keep the lads ticking over,” said Romford director of rugby Barfoot.

“Things have gone very well so far – surprisingly! The boys have really bought into it this season and everyone is enjoying their rugby, which is the main thing.”