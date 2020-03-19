Yarrow admits break in action has come at worst time for Old Cooperians

Coopers score their seventh try during Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Old Cooperians’ director of rugby Andy Yarrow admits the break in action could not have come at a worse time for his side but accepts that people’s wellbeing must come first.

The RFU has postponed all fixtures until at least April 14 because of the coronavirus outbreak but Cooperians managed to get one more game in before the suspension, thrashing Barking 87-0 at home on Saturday.

It leaves the school-based side sixth in the London Three Essex table having won their last three games and the Cooperians director has been delighted with their recent performances.

“About a month ago we sat down with the boys and said the target is we’re not going to lose another game this season,” Yarrow said.

“Since then we’ve been attacking really well but from a defensive point of view, the last two weeks we haven’t conceded a point.

“Things are going really well and the rest couldn’t have come at a worse time for us unfortunately.

“Some things are bigger than rugby and this is. It’s the right decision to make, but it just feels like you have to start all over again now – if we get the season going again.

“You have to put the wellbeing of the players first.

“I think it will be tight now to get all the games played by the end of the season unless the RFU look to extend the season possibly, then we’ll have half a chance.”

George Zuber starred with five tries in the win while Mitchell Fallon and Tom Scott both added three tries each.

Noel Evans scored one, with a penalty try also being awarded to Old Cooperians and Tony Bly kicked 11 of the 13 conversions to help his side to a dominant victory.

Yarrow praised the professionalism of his side to secure the win, adding: “I felt when we played Barking earlier on in the season and we were 29-0 up at half-time, we really took our foot off the gas and sort of lost our heads a little bit.

“It ended up being a narrow win but this time the guys really took to the job well and it was a good performance.

“They stuck to our attacking structures throughout the game and it was an 80-minute performance rather than a 40-minute one like the last time we played them.”