Wigham wants Romford & Gidea Park to be more clinical after edging past South Woodham

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Jordan Wigham says Romford & Gidea Park must improve their taking of chances when they visit Stowmarket on Saturday, writes Dan Bennett.

Romford edged past South Woodham Ferrers 26-23 last weekend after a last-minute penalty from Thomas Medaglia.

It means Wigham's side have now put together two straight wins after losing their first two games and sit eighth in the London Two North East table.

They take on a Stowmarket side who sit one point ahead of them going into the clash and head coach Wigham has urged his side to be more clinical after almost missing out on a win in their last game.

"Stowmarket are tough opposition and we had two fiercely competitive games against them last season," he said.

"We pipped them to second last season and they have had a bit of an indifferent start, having good victories at home but struggling away.

"There are a few bits we need to tighten up and we need to bring a bit more physicality and precision to our game and make sure we are taking opportunities when we get them.

"We had chances to push the lead further out against South Woodham but just lacked execution at the important times. The scores were brought level with four minutes to go.

"Not taking chances nearly cost us, so this is an area we need to improve, especially our decision-making processes in the red zone."

Paul Webb and new signing Alex Mance scored the tries for Romford, who also had a penalty try from a collapsed maul.

After South Woodham drew level with minutes remaining, Medaglia converted his penalty to seal the win.

Wigham believes the faith he has shown in youngsters is starting to pay off for his side, adding: "Yet again, showing faith in our youngsters came away with the victory as youngster Medaglia showed his nerve with a penalty in the last play of the game to grab the win.

"The boys worked hard to force South Woodham to make an error. The youngster Tom held his nerve again to win us the game."