Romford head coach Wigham urges side to start taking their chances ahead of Ipswich clash

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham Romford & Gidea Park RFC vs Woodford RFC, London 2 North East Division Rugby Union at Crowlands on 9th March 2019

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham admits his side need to start converting their chances better after a home defeat to Southwold on Saturday.

Wigham's side narrowly missed out, losing 28-22, to leave them third from bottom in the London Two North East.

Romford have now suffered back-to-back defeats but Wigham was pleased with the performance in their recent loss.

"We played some good rugby and it was probably our best game of the season," he said.

"We made plenty of opportunities but didn't convert them and we can't afford to keep doing that.

"I was gutted we didn't get the win as we were the better team.

"We had a try disallowed with the last play that should have beenawarded but was deemed to have gone forward.

"That is the second game now where the decision has gone against us."

Jamie Harbour starred for Romford in the defeat as he scored two tries for his side.

George Smith and Tom Medaglia also added tries while Jack Macveigh scored a conversion but it proved not to be enough for the victory.

Wigham's side face a difficult away test at Ipswich on Saturday, who currently sit third in the league table.

The last time the two sides met there was just a point in it as Romford lost 27-26 at home.

And the head coach believes he may not have to make any changes for the game, adding: "It was a close game against them in November and we are expecting a tough challenge.

"But it's one we are looking forward to and we are looking to hit the challenge running.

"We are looking at an unchanged team for the first time this season .

"We are only looking forward and trying to control what we can and that's our game.

"That's what gives us the best chance to win and get us moving up the table."