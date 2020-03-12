Romford & Gidea Park head coach Wigham pleased with desire in narrow Diss defeat

Romford in action against East London last season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham praised the 'work rate and desire' of his side despite a narrow 32-29 away defeat at Diss on Saturday.

The loss leaves Wigham's side third from bottom in the London Two North East having lost their four games and have a break from action this weekend.

But despite the defeat, Wigham was pleased with how his side performed though admits a lapse in concentration cost them victory.

'The boys played fantastically again this week and I couldn't fault the work rate and desire.

'But we had a blip in concentration and we lost the game. With five minutes to go we were leading.

'Diss is a tough place to go and we went for it and were unlucky not to come away with the win and five points.

'However, two points away from home is better then nothing.'

Charlie Raeside and Conor Deasey both marked their debuts for Romford with tries in the defeat.

George Smith and Ben Wrigley also added one each, while Jack Macveigh scored three conversions and a penalty as his side fell to a three-point defeat.

Only four sides are in action in the London Two North East this weekend, with Romford not playing until the weekend after when they host Wanstead, who are one place above them in the table.

Romford sit just six points ahead of second from bottom Holt and are desperate for points to pull themselves away from the relegation zone.

But Wigham admits his side have not been helped by injuries, with two key players seeing their seasons end on Saturday which followed three major injuries in the defeat to Ipswich the previous week.

Wigham added: 'The most disappointing thing is we lost another two players to season-ending injuries.

'Charlie Raeside fractured his shoulder and Tommy Shepherd fractured his elbow.

'That's five big injuries in two weeks now.

'Over the break we need to work on areas around the game that we know we have to meet if we are to beat Wanstead.

'It also gives us chance to get some players back and will be a welcome rest for the boys after a busy period.'