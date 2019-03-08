Romford head coach Wigham says side did not take chances in heavy Stowmarket defeat

Romford & Gidea Park after conceding a try. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham says his side did not make the most of their opportunities in the 54-7 away defeat to Stowmarket on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The score remained 0-0 for the first 30 minutes of the game but the home side went in at the break with a 12-0 lead.

Stowmarket then struck at the start of the second half to put the game out of sight and hand Romford a third London Two North East defeat of the season.

But despite the disappointing scoreline, Wigham remains upbeat and believes his side could have scored more points than they did.

"We played pretty well in the first half and at 0-0 in the first half we had a few chances to score.

"In the second half Stowmarket scored a few quick and the boys' heads dropped.

"We managed to regain some focus and finish the game strongly and we were unfortunate to not score more tries then we did.

"The only disappointing thing for me was not taking our opportunities, as the scoreline does not give justice to the great first half we had.

"We have an extremely young side made up of guys aged 18 to 20 and we also gave a few second team lads some opportunities this weekend."

The defeat leaves Romford fourth from bottom having won twice and lost three times so far this season.

They now take on a Diss side who sit fourth in the table having lost just once and Wigham has urged his side to go into the clash with confidence.

He added: "We know Diss are near the top of the table but we are five games in which is still hard to judge as it seems like teams are strong at home and weaker away.

"We are preparing for Diss bringing down a strong side and we need to be confident and ready to play this week.

"The boys are young and full of confidence and we know what we have to do.

"It's all about taking the last performance as a learning moment and how we bounce back is important.

"It will be a tough game but a game it's more than winnable.

"We are also hoping that we will have the return of a few players this week."