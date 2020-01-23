Romford coach Wigham urges 'quick reaction' after another loss at Holt

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham says his side need a "quick reaction" if they want to avoid relegation from the London Two North East.

Wigham's side were beaten 17-10 away at relegation rivals Holt on Saturday to leave them languishing second from bottom in the division.

It was the tenth time they have lost this season and the head coach has stressed the importance of bouncing back, with their next game a trio to South Woodham Ferrers.

"If we are serious about staying in this league we need a reaction this week," Wigham said.

"We need to make sure if and when we get opportunities that we take and convert them.

"South Woodham will be a good team at home and will play a forward based game."

Aidan Mersh and Peter O'Brien both scored tries for Romford in the defeat as their side suffered a third loss in a row.

South Woodham currently sit seventh in the division but were hammered 64-7 away at league leaders Norwich in their last outing.

It was their second consecutive defeat, having also lost at home to Wymondham following the Christmas break but they have won five of their 13 games so far this campaign.

Wigham believes his side did not make the most of their chances in the recent defeat, while also blaming individual errors.

He added: "Our error count the weekend was terrible and our conversion rate in the red zone was terrible.

"It's not good, we had opportunities to score and probably win the game but either coughed up or didn't convert the opportunities we had."