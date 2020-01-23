Search

Advanced search

Romford coach Wigham urges 'quick reaction' after another loss at Holt

PUBLISHED: 10:31 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 23 January 2020

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham says his side need a "quick reaction" if they want to avoid relegation from the London Two North East.

Wigham's side were beaten 17-10 away at relegation rivals Holt on Saturday to leave them languishing second from bottom in the division.

It was the tenth time they have lost this season and the head coach has stressed the importance of bouncing back, with their next game a trio to South Woodham Ferrers.

"If we are serious about staying in this league we need a reaction this week," Wigham said.

"We need to make sure if and when we get opportunities that we take and convert them.

"South Woodham will be a good team at home and will play a forward based game."

Aidan Mersh and Peter O'Brien both scored tries for Romford in the defeat as their side suffered a third loss in a row.

South Woodham currently sit seventh in the division but were hammered 64-7 away at league leaders Norwich in their last outing.

It was their second consecutive defeat, having also lost at home to Wymondham following the Christmas break but they have won five of their 13 games so far this campaign.

Wigham believes his side did not make the most of their chances in the recent defeat, while also blaming individual errors.

He added: "Our error count the weekend was terrible and our conversion rate in the red zone was terrible.

"It's not good, we had opportunities to score and probably win the game but either coughed up or didn't convert the opportunities we had."

Most Read

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Award-winning Romford chef opens community breakfast and brunch cafe in Romford Market Place

L-R: Chef Thata Rajiv, owner Egle Jones and chef Jon Jones. Picture: Sam Bibby

Inspirational students from across Havering to receive prestigious Jack Petchey awards

Havering students nominated for Jack Petchey Awards.

‘It’s completely ruined my life’: Elm Park man tells of how pothole fall lost him his livelihood

Nicholas Hall shows the pothole outside his house that left him in crutches. Picture: Nicholas Hall

Rainham model railway enthusiast has ‘iconic life moment’ as Hornby creates his steampunk designs

Laurie Calvert's first Executor design made in 2012. Picture: Laurie Calvert

Most Read

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Award-winning Romford chef opens community breakfast and brunch cafe in Romford Market Place

L-R: Chef Thata Rajiv, owner Egle Jones and chef Jon Jones. Picture: Sam Bibby

Inspirational students from across Havering to receive prestigious Jack Petchey awards

Havering students nominated for Jack Petchey Awards.

‘It’s completely ruined my life’: Elm Park man tells of how pothole fall lost him his livelihood

Nicholas Hall shows the pothole outside his house that left him in crutches. Picture: Nicholas Hall

Rainham model railway enthusiast has ‘iconic life moment’ as Hornby creates his steampunk designs

Laurie Calvert's first Executor design made in 2012. Picture: Laurie Calvert

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford coach Wigham urges ‘quick reaction’ after another loss at Holt

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Wanted: 53-year-old man wanted for fraud and threatening behaviour in Havering

Gary Tachell is wanted by police for fraud and threatening behaviour in Havering. Picture: @MPSHavering

West Ham slump to another crushing defeat against rampant Leicester

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Havering Council urges residents to keep reporting potholes as part of £40m road maintenance scheme

A file image of a car passing a pothole. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Raiders captain Connolly is understanding of frustration from inconsistent displays

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly crashes the net against Milton Keynes Lightning (Pic: John Scott)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists