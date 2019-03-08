Hallahan wants Campion to take positives from draw into derby with Upminster

Campion break away for a try. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Campion head coach Pat Hallahan is expecting Saturday's local derby with Upminster to be a difficult test but wants his side to take the positives from their last game.

Hallahan's team played out an entertaining 31-31 draw at home to East London on Saturday meaning they remain unbeaten in their opening three league games.

But the head coach knows his side will need to be at their best to beat league leaders Upminster, who picked up a 24-8 win over Mavericks in their last contest.

"It's another local derby, we seem to have one every week in this division," Hallahan said.

"I think they've had an up and down couple of years.

"On their day they are a match for anyone.

"Their coach gets the best out of them.

"There is a mutual respect between the two teams.

"We're in for a tough game. There is a couple of players that left Upminster to come to us when they went down.

"I'm really looking forward to it and so are the boys."

Campion head into the clash just three points behind their next opponents in the London Three Essex.

Hallahan admits he was disappointed not to win against East London but is hoping his side can build on the positive signs shown in the draw.

He added: "It was a real test for us. Going into the game confidence was high but not too high.

"We played some fantastic rugby in the first ten minutes. We were all over them.

"Some things we've been working on are coming to fruition.

"We can now bring in some extra stuff to build on.

"We have a strong squad but we don't have the depth like East London.

"We've got three big injuries at the moment. That makes me nervous because of what happened last year.

"Last year we were third at Christmas and couldn't get a win after that.

"The boys came off disappointed because they had the chance of winning.

"It's individual mistakes and we can't really account for them.

"We're trying to turn that ten minutes into bigger periods. It was some of the best rugby we've played in that first ten minutes.

"That is the message we have been sending through."