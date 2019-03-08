Search

Old Cooperians went into 'comfort zone' says director Yarrow

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 October 2019

Barnie Moul on his return to the Old Cooperians side. Picture: Old Cooperians RFC

Barnie Moul on his return to the Old Cooperians side. Picture: Old Cooperians RFC

Andy Yarrow says his Old Cooperians side went into their "comfort zone" as they were handed a 29-20 defeat away at Harlow.

Despite scoring early on, Cooperians slipped to their second defeat of the season in the London Three Essex, leaving them in eighth position.

And after not building on a strong start, the director of rugby admits he was very unhappy with the performance of his side.

"I was very disappointed with today's performance," Yarrow said.

"Harlow came out and wanted the game whereas we didn't.

"We had an early score and I think we went into our comfort zone rather than putting our foot down and pushing on for a big performance.

"Our decision making and defensive organisation was simply not good enough and this is something we will be addressing in training."

The returning Barnie Moul scored two tries for Old Cooperians, both of which were converted by Tony Bly.

Bly also kicked two penalties for his side but his 100pc record off the tee could not prevent his side from falling to defeat.

Despite his disappointment, Yarrow admits that Moul's return is a huge positive as they look to bounce back away at East London on Saturday.

Yarrow added: "It was great to see Barnie back from injury.

"His attacking threat is clear for all to see and he looked sharp considering his time out.

"His second try was something special."

Saturday's opponents East London sit just one place above Old Cooperians in the table and were beaten 19-10 away at Upminster in their last game.

