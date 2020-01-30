Old Cooperians director Yarrow wants response while Upminster prevail over Campion

Action from the London Three Essex match between East London and Campion earlier this season (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Old Cooperians will look to bounce back this Saturday when they take on Harlow at home following a huge 61-0 defeat to Chelmsford in their last game.

Andy Yarrow's side went into the game looking to follow up their 13-7 victory over Kings Cross Steelers the week before but were well-beaten by the title chasers.

And director of rugby Yarrow hopes his team can learn from the heavy defeat.

"I was disappointed with the performance," he said.

"Some of the boys turned up with the wrong attitude and this was clear to see from start to finish.

"I hope the team can bounce back, remembering this feeling and never wanting to feel like it again.

"But credit to a well-drilled Chelmsford side who deserve to gain promotion."

Cooperians will face another difficult test on Saturday against Harlow, who currently sit top of the London Three Essex having lost just twice this season.

Harlow go into the clash after beating East London 27-5 in their last game and are currently on an 11-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Campion and Upminster were involved in a closely fought game which saw home side Upminster pick up a 20-19 victory over their local rivals.

Upminster sit third in the London Three Essex, four points off league leaders Harlow, while Campion find themselves down in seventh place.

Campion will hope for a response to their defeat when they face Ilford Wanderers on Saturday, who have struggled this season and sit second from bottom.

Upminster, meanwhile, will look to continue their four-game winning streak when they travel to fifth-placed East London.