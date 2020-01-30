Search

Advanced search

Old Cooperians director Yarrow wants response while Upminster prevail over Campion

PUBLISHED: 10:21 30 January 2020

Action from the London Three Essex match between East London and Campion earlier this season (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the London Three Essex match between East London and Campion earlier this season (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Old Cooperians will look to bounce back this Saturday when they take on Harlow at home following a huge 61-0 defeat to Chelmsford in their last game.

Andy Yarrow's side went into the game looking to follow up their 13-7 victory over Kings Cross Steelers the week before but were well-beaten by the title chasers.

And director of rugby Yarrow hopes his team can learn from the heavy defeat.

"I was disappointed with the performance," he said.

"Some of the boys turned up with the wrong attitude and this was clear to see from start to finish.

"I hope the team can bounce back, remembering this feeling and never wanting to feel like it again.

"But credit to a well-drilled Chelmsford side who deserve to gain promotion."

Cooperians will face another difficult test on Saturday against Harlow, who currently sit top of the London Three Essex having lost just twice this season.

Harlow go into the clash after beating East London 27-5 in their last game and are currently on an 11-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Campion and Upminster were involved in a closely fought game which saw home side Upminster pick up a 20-19 victory over their local rivals.

Upminster sit third in the London Three Essex, four points off league leaders Harlow, while Campion find themselves down in seventh place.

Campion will hope for a response to their defeat when they face Ilford Wanderers on Saturday, who have struggled this season and sit second from bottom.

Upminster, meanwhile, will look to continue their four-game winning streak when they travel to fifth-placed East London.

Most Read

Plans for 717 homes and shops in Rainham to go before Havering Council

CGI images of how the 90 New Road, Rainham development could look. Picture: BPTW

Stop and search in Havering soars for the first time in a decade

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Firefighters rescue elderly woman from burning Romford flat

The London Fire Brigade was called to Bridport Avenue just off Justsums Lane at 11.20pm on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps

Public consultation in Upminster about Lower Thames Crossing

The north entrance to the Lower Thames Crossing near North Ockendon. Picture: Joas Souza

Man pleads guilty after masked home invaders hold ‘Rambo knife’ to sleeping teen’s chest in York Way Estate

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Most Read

Plans for 717 homes and shops in Rainham to go before Havering Council

CGI images of how the 90 New Road, Rainham development could look. Picture: BPTW

Stop and search in Havering soars for the first time in a decade

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Firefighters rescue elderly woman from burning Romford flat

The London Fire Brigade was called to Bridport Avenue just off Justsums Lane at 11.20pm on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps

Public consultation in Upminster about Lower Thames Crossing

The north entrance to the Lower Thames Crossing near North Ockendon. Picture: Joas Souza

Man pleads guilty after masked home invaders hold ‘Rambo knife’ to sleeping teen’s chest in York Way Estate

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Old Cooperians director Yarrow wants response while Upminster prevail over Campion

Action from the London Three Essex match between East London and Campion earlier this season (pic Tim Edwards)

Hornchurch youngster Saunders on trial at Crystal Palace

George Saunders of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Harold Hill pupils feature in exclusive Smiling boys project challenging negative perception of young black boys

Drapers' Academy pupils from Harold Hill featured in the exclusive photography exhibition. Picture: Kay Rufai

Land of the Fanns: Consultancy firm runs fundfraising training workshops for Havering charities and volunteers

Training for heritage and environmental groups is available in Romford. Picture: Joanne Dungate

Gallant West Ham beaten by runaway leaders Liverpool

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Roberto Firmino during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24