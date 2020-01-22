Cooperians director Yarrow relieved after losing run ends with victory over Kings Cross Steelers

Old Cooperians RFC vs Kings Cross Steelers RFC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Old Cooperians director of rugby Andy Yarrow said he was relieved to get the winning feeling back after his side claimed victory over Kings Cross Steelers at home on Saturday.

Old Cooperians RFC vs Kings Cross Steelers RFC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo Old Cooperians RFC vs Kings Cross Steelers RFC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Yarrow's side were on the right side of a 13-7 scoreline to put an end to a run of three straight defeats in the London Three Essex.

And the director believes the result was fully deserved following a difficult spell.

"I am so proud of the boys," Yarrow said.

"This result has been a long time coming and they deserve the success and celebrations that will follow.

"Defensively we have been outstanding as of late and we know that if we are not scoring tries like we have in previous seasons we need to keep the scoreboard ticking over and Tony (Bly) did that with the boot.

"Our penalty count is still too high which could cost us against the sides higher in the table.

"We just needed to get that winning feeling back.

"It felt like a weight has been lifted and I hope the boys return to training ready for another big performance away to Chelmsford."

A strong start to the game saw Tony Bly kick Coopers into the lead after nine minutes at his second attempt.

Steelers stepped up their attacking play with big forward carries in the final 15 minutes of the half but were met with the ever-improving Coopers defence as the home side took a 3-0 lead into the break.

At the start of the second half, Cooperians lost their attacking structure and Kings Cross reverted back to their forwards working around the corner, which resulted in a converted try for the visitors after 52 minutes.

And things got worse when confusion in the home attack resulted in a cynical yellow card for Sam Wheeler on the hour mark.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Old Cooperians were galvanised back into action, earning a penalty for quick thinking skipper Tony Bly to allow a break away and a well-timed offload to Tom Knight, who showed his pace to finish off a try that was met by cheers from the home crowd.

With time running out, Old Cooperians stayed composed to keep the ball and grind out a final penalty to kick and extend the lead.