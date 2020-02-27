Search

Cooperians director Yarrow hopes Barking victory can be the start of an unbeaten run

PUBLISHED: 10:30 27 February 2020

Action from Barking RFC vs Old Cooperians RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Gale Street on 22nd February 2020. Picture: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo

Action from Barking RFC vs Old Cooperians RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Gale Street on 22nd February 2020. Picture: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo

Old Cooperians' director of rugby Andy Yarrow set his side the target of going unbeaten for the rest of the season before the victory over Barking on Saturday.

Yarrow's side secured a 43-29 away win at the London Three Essex's bottom side and sit eighth in the division.

The director was pleased with what he saw from his side in the first half but demanded they perform better than they did in the second.

"As a coaching team we asked the squad to do a lot of soul searching in the week leading up to the Barking game," he said.

"We have said the aim is to now remain unbeaten for the remainder of the season and Barking was the first step of this task.

"The first half performance was everything we could have wanted.

"We had our now regular strong defence and some attacking flair that had been missing in previous weeks.

"If anything we become complacent in the second half and didn't show Barking enough respect.

"We took our foot off the gas and credit to Barking for exploiting this. This lacklustre second half took the edge off of what should of been a much-celebrated victory."

Both sides went into the game in bad form, with Cooperians having lost their three while Barking had lost four in a row.

Cooperians dominated the first half and led 27-0 at the break through scores from Samuel John against his former club, Matthew Holland, Jason Ox, Mitchell Fallon and Bill Wyatt.

Captain Tony Bly also added the extra points from the boot.

With a bonus point secured in just over 30 minutes, the visitors looked like they were in cruise control but Barking hit back with five second half tries.

Old Cooperians managed to add another try through Fatjon Qelia and relied on the dependant boot of Bly, who kicked an additional nine points to ensure Old Cooperians took the victory.

Coops return to action on Saturday with a home game against Basildon, who are third from bottom which is two places below them.

Yarrow added: "They are another side that have struggled for form this season and the expectation is another bonus point win."

