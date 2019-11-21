Old Cooperians director Yarrow 'frustrated' with recent events but says side are ready for derby

Barnie Moul on his return to the Old Cooperians side. Picture: Old Cooperians RFC Archant

Old Cooperians director of rugby Andy Yarrow hopes his side can get back to playing a full game this weekend when they take on local rivals Mavericks.

Yarrow's side had their game against Barking called off two weeks ago and their match against Basildon was cut short on Saturday through injury, with the game unable to be moved to another pitch.

The director of rugby admits it has been a frustrating time for his team but says they are ready for this weekend's contest.

"It's been a frustrating fortnight," he said.

"Firstly Barking somehow managed to get the game last week postponed due to some in house problems, despite our best efforts to solve all problems Barking threw at us.

"Then this week Basildon's lower side refused to move pitches to accommodate the game so 30 plus blokes missed out on a game of rugby.

"This week we will train hard in preparation for local rivals Mavericks, the boys are excited to get out and play a game especially when local bragging rights are at stake."