Old Cooperians director Yarrow frustrated with defeat while Upminster and Campion secure wins

Campion in action against Barking earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster, Campion and Old Cooperians are all in action in the London Three Essex this weekend after returning from their Christmas break last Saturday.

Cooperians go into their home game with Kings Cross Steelers having suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Braintree in their last outing.

Andy Yarrow's team were beaten 11-7, despite leading 7-3 at half time following a try and conversion from Tony Bly.

As the second half began, Coopers continued to apply pressure as Sean Holmes and Matt Holland both made half breaks but the first score of the half came from the home side.

At 8-7 down, they continued to battle but lacked the finish as Braintree punished Coopers with a further penalty to seal victory.

Director of rugby Yarrow believes his side need to be more clinical and said: "It is frustrating at the moment.

"This was not a bad performance at all, we just need to be a little more clinical in attack.

"Defensively we are solid and our penalty count has definitely improved. The boys didn't deserve to lose this one which probably made it hurt even more.

"I feel like we are one result away from everything just clicking and I am looking forward to our first run out at home next week against Kings Cross.

"The boys will work hard on their attacking structure at training this week and I can see the result going our way at St Marys next Saturday."

Third placed Upminster returned to action on Saturday with a crushing 74-7 win over bottom club Basildon.

They are just seven points off league leaders Chelmsford and travel away to Mavericks in their next game.

Mavericks have not enjoyed the best of seasons so far having won just three of their 12 games and Upminster will be looking to take full advantage.

Campion handed Upminster's next opponents Mavericks a defeat on Saturday, winning 28-16 for their sixth victory of the season.

It leaves them seventh in the league table and they face a clash away with fourth placed East London in their next game.