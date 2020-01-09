Search

London Three Essex set to get back underway

PUBLISHED: 11:30 10 January 2020

Campion in action against Barking earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Campion in action against Barking earlier this season. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The London Three Essex resumes this week following a four-week break, with Old Cooperians, Campion and Upminster all in action.

Cooperians will travel away to Braintree, a side they beat 38-25 earlier this season but do still find themselves two places above Andy Yarrow's side.

Yarrow's side head into the clash having lost back-to-back games before the break and are seventh in the division.

Third-placed Upminster will face bottom of the league Basildon at home having already beaten them 49-24 away this season.

They recorded a 12-8 win over Old Cooperians before the break which followed a heavy 51-0 defeat to Harlow.

Lastly, Pat Hallahan's Campion are back in action as they take on Mavericks.

Hallahan's side have had a mixed season so far, winning five, drawing one and losing five of their 11 games so far.

They will be hoping they can repeat their result from earlier in the season when they beat Mavericks by a score of 25-0.

