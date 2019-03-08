Wigham wants Romford & Gidea Park to show patience in difficult away test

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 November 2019

Jordan Wigham, head coach of Romford, gives a team talk. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Jordan Wigham, head coach of Romford, gives a team talk. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Jordan Wigham says his Romford & Gidea Park side must show patience in their tricky away test against Southwold on Saturday.

After a weekend with no action, Romford are still looking to bounce back from their 22-15 defeat to Diss two weeks ago.

But Wigham is feeling confident of a good result, though admits it will not be easy for his side.

"We have our challenges and our goals for this game and we expect to go and beat Southwold," he said.

"After being one of the only teams to do this last season, we know if we get it right then we will be in with a shot of winning the game.

"We need to be patient and show an element of being able to eradicate mistakes.

"We will be looking for our lads to stick to the game plan and take the opportunities when they are on offer.

"When mistakes do happen, we need to react with a positive follow up and not a negative."

Southwold have had a very bright start to the London Two North East season, having won four of their opening six games.

They currently sit fourth in the division, 11 points above Romford in ninth, but lost 12-6 to Norwich in their last encounter.

Romford, meanwhile, will be looking to pick up a third league win of the season.

Wigham says the consistency in their opponents' team is a big reason behind their success so far this campaign.

He added: "They have had a great start to the season and we know they will be strong at home.

"They have a team that's not changed much from last season so will be strong in the pack.

"They will play their pitch really well as it's rather on the small side so we will have to work hard."

Elsewhere, Old Cooperians return to action in the London Three Essex as they take on Barking at home.

Cooperians were beaten 15-3 by East London last time out but face a Barking side who find themselves second from bottom having won just one game this season.

Meanwhile, Campion will travel to Kings Cross Steelers after losing 20-5 toBraintree before last weekend's break.

Kings Cross sit fifth in the table, four points above Campion, with both sides having won three games so far this season.

