Campion secure third win from five by beating Ilford Wanderers

PUBLISHED: 13:30 24 October 2019

Campion in action against Ilford Wanderers (Pic: Colin Brown)

Campion in action against Ilford Wanderers (Pic: Colin Brown)

Campion picked up their third win in five league games as they thrashed Ilford Wanderers away from home.

Pat Hallahan's side struck first before Ilford got themselves back in the game through their captain.

But Campion scored twice more as Ilford replied with their own try, but the away side led 17-12 at the break.

Ilford's defensive mistakes and Campion's ability to move the ball wide kept the scoreboard ticking over for the visitors as they extended their lead in the second half.

The home side added a consolation late on but it was not enough to stop Campion running out 46-17 winners to leave them fourth in the London Three Essex.

Next up for Campion is a home clash with Braintree, who sit second in the table after five games having won four of them.

They secured a 25-14 win over Mavericks in their last game and are just a point ahead of Campion going into the game.

