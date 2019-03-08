Search

Campion record comfortable opening day victory against Basildon

PUBLISHED: 15:30 19 September 2019

Campion RFC got their season off to a winning start. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Campion RFC got their season off to a winning start. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Campion cruised to a huge 61-12 victory over Basildon on the first day of the London 3 Essex season.

Pat Hallahan's side put on the pressure early in the game as Frankie Hazel scored the first try before Rory Crisp added a second.

New signings James Underwood and Adam Higgins then ensured their side went 28-0 ahead before Crisp and Hazel added their second tries of the game before half-time.

Campion scored again soon after the break, with Higgins then completing a wonderful hat-trick to put his side out of sight.

This Saturday marks the Paddy Dear Memorial Rugby Day at Campion School in memory of the former pupil who died at the age of 16.

Campion School will be taking on Trinity School in the morning, before Campion RFC First XV look to continue their winning start to the season against Mavericks at 3pm.

All proceeds will be donated to the UK Sepsis Trust.

