Campion head coach Hallahan targets top half finish

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 September 2019

Campion RFC playing Kings Cross Steelers RFC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Campion RFC playing Kings Cross Steelers RFC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Campion head coach Pat Hallahan admits he is unsure what to expect this season but is targeting a top-half finish.

They finished eighth in the London Three Essex division last season - winning 10 and losing 12 of their games.

Hallahan admits there are obstacles to overcome this season, including injuries and players who are unavailable, but is hoping his side can improve on last season's placing.

"We have a few injuries from the back end of last season which are long-term, it's disappointing," he said.

"I think they will be out for a long while.

"We also lose a few players going to watch the World Cup for the first couple of months of the season, including our captain from last year.

"It's going to be interesting - we never know what we will get with Campion. We could be top, but we could have a tough battle to stay in the league.

"Last season we were third going into Christmas, but we had a shocking 2019 with 19 injuries.

"Our nine to 15 barely changed until Christmas but after that we barely had the same.

"Our pre-season is going well. We want to make sure we are in the top half of the table by the end of the season and anything on top of that is a bonus."

As an old schoolboys side, the majority of players come from those who used to go to Campion School, including Hallahan, who is now in his 18th year at the club.

The head coach accepts that recruitment is an issue, but has a lot of confidence in the ability of his current squad.

He added: "We always struggle with bringing in new players.

"The problem we always have is if people search for local rugby in the Romford area we are about the fourth down.

"Most of our players come through from school which depends on each year. We don't pay players or offer amazing facilities or anything like that.

"The team is littered with players which could play at a higher level. We all want to play at a higher level. The main thing for me is to get two teams out every week. We try to make it fun and enjoyable."

